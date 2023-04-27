The report Invest in green economy in Emilia-Romagna — Companies is online

There is a lot in the region green economy to invest in. It can be read in the file prepared by Invest in Emilia-Romagna dedicated to potential investors and published online. It presents this cross-sector that includes many different supply chains and recitals both what is produced and how.

The card also represents the regional context, including policies such as the Pact for work and climatethe Ecosister Foundation funded by Pnrrsome important initiatives related to thegreen hydrogen, the participation of Emilia-Romagna in the European CCI (Knowledge and innovation communities) on environmental issues. In addition, the document also represents the innovative ecosystem, the training system, the international sector fairs e some foreign investments linked to environmental sustainability issues.

The sectors considered in the green economy include: agri-food, mechanical engineering, waste recycling, renewable energy and efficiency, mobility, environmental management and hygiene, integrated water cycle, remediation, textiles, packaging production.

