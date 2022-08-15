On the afternoon of the 13th, local heavy rainfall occurred in the mountainous area of ​​Longmenshan Town, Pengzhou City, Sichuan Province, causing flash floods in the Longcaogou area, causing some people who were playing in the ditch to be trapped.Seven people have been killed and eight injured.

From 0:00 on the 14th,Longmenshan Town dispatched more than 260 people to investigate the surrounding farmhouses and residents. From 6:00 a.m. on the 14th, Pengzhou once again assembled 15 rescue teams, carrying professional rescue equipment, to carry out three rounds of dragnet search, and the search and rescue range was expanded to about 30 kilometers downstream of the incident site.Relevant aftermath work started yesterday.

Why did the flash flood come suddenly?

It is understood that Longcao ditch is a typical mountain stream ditch, which has the characteristics of large drop, large rain-collecting area, and fast flow rate after flooding.The water level of mountain streams can rise by 50 cm in 10 seconds. Not suitable for hydrophilic leisure.

The reporter interviewed relevant experts and learned that on the day of the incident, convective clouds were formed in the jurisdiction of Longmenshan Town, Pengzhou City, and a short-term sudden rainfall occurred in Longcaogou.Downstream where the people playing in the water were located, although there was no rainfall at the scene, the flash floods formed by a large amount of rain poured down in an instant.

Longcaogou is an undeveloped scenic spot and is a natural flood discharge channel.Without any tourism facilities, the environmental carrying capacity is limited. In order to prevent tourists from treading water and playing on the beach without permission, Longmenshan Town has added fences and safety warning signs in the area along the river in the ditch, reminding tourists not to enter the beach and beware of geological disasters such as flash floods.

The reporter from the head office visited the mountain torrent site in Pengzhou: the damaged fence belongs to the geological disaster observation area

A reporter from the head office visited the scene of the mountain torrent in Pengzhou, Sichuan and found that Longmenshan Town is in the area along the river in the ditch.Fences and safety warning signs have been added to remind tourists not to enter the river beach and to guard against geological disasters such as flash floods.

But when the reporter walked up the river, he only walked 100 meters.We have seen three artificially damaged fence gaps. Some fences were not only pushed down directly, but also caused a gap of nearly 1.5 meters.

The reporter also found that at the location leading to the river beach, because there were more people walking, not only a lot of domestic garbage was left, but a road was even stepped on.

The reporter introduced,Longcaogou It has always been a key observation area for local geological disasters. The reporter came to a position where the river turns, where flash floods are more likely to occur ，Reinforced retaining walls .But it was in such a place with fast currents, 10 meters away from the reporter.On a cobblestone platform, there was a canopy tent that was washed away and completely collapsed.

General Office of National Defense and Emergency Management Department: Take resolute measures to prevent local heavy rainfall causing casualties

The reporter learned from the Ministry of Emergency Management yesterday (14th) that in response to the rapid and serious damage caused by local heavy rainfall, the General Office of National Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Management have required resolute measures to prevent casualties. Especially for construction workers and tourists in hilly areas, urge relevant departments to effectively implement their safety responsibilities.Resolutely avoid mass deaths and injuries caused by mountain torrents and small and medium-sized river floods.

Flood control is no trivial matter, keep safety in mind

Please take precautions