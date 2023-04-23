The requirements that Avianca and Viva Air must meet for their reintegration

Given the integration that I would carry out Avianca with Viva Air so that passengers could travel to their destinations and not lose their ticket money, The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce drew up a list of requirements that airlines must meet to continue their operations and archive the case.

Also read: These are the dates for the first payments of the Citizen Income

It should be remembered that on March 22, the Colombian authorities approved the integration between the airlines with conditions Avianca and Viva Airwhich had been initially rejected, after the suspension of operations of the second on February 27, due to serious financial problems that left thousands of passengers on the ground.

“As a consequence of the foregoing, the authorization of the integration was decided, conditional on compliance with various structural and behavioral remedies” to give guarantees to users and avoid market concentration, says the Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil) in a statement released this Wednesday.

Among these conditions is “that the rights of Viva users are respected, canceled flight tickets are refunded and those who have tickets pending execution are allowed to fly.”

According to AerocivilIn any case, the companies “must respond to Viva passengers affected by the company’s unilateral decisions to cease operations,” which affected passengers not only in Colombia but also in other Latin American countries, especially in Peru.

Viva Air, a low-cost airline created in 2009, is facing a serious financial crisis that led it to ask the Colombian authorities last year for an integration with Avianca, a request that was denied on several occasions by Aerocivil considering that it could generate undue restriction of competition.

For this reason, another condition is “the return of the ‘slots'” (permits to carry out air operations) “that imply aggravating the situation of concentration in the most demanded slots” for both the summer and winter seasons, “with the purpose of not increasing the entry barriers that access to the infrastructure of the El Dorado Airport in Bogotá generates for this market.

Likewise, Viva’s ‘low cost’ scheme must be maintained as an option in terms of air transport that materializes options for air service users.

Among the conditions is also “the return of frequencies on the Bogotá-Buenos Aires route, which is particularly impacted” by the integration, as well as “maintaining an effective rate limit on routes where the integrated entity remains with 100%” of the market and “guarantee dynamism on the most concentrated routes”.

According to Aerocivil, this decision was reached after its Directorate of Air Transport and Aerocommercial Affairs made “a balance between the situation generated by the suspension of operations of Viva, its operational condition and the crisis that materialized in the month of February”.

It also took into account “the possibility of authorizing the integration by imposing a set of remedies that, from the point of view of competition, would mitigate the affectations that could be generated on behalf of current market agents and potential entrants.” the operation”.

Aerocivil had announced last Friday that on Tuesday it would announce the administrative decision on the integration, but it was only made public today.

Due to the suspension of Viva’s operations, the Superintendence of Transportation opened an administrative investigation this month and filed charges against the airline for the “alleged breach” of the law.

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, announced in recent days that the Colombian government would denounce company executives for fraud for selling tickets until the last minute, knowing that the crisis was imminent.

The requirements imposed by the SIC

In order to provide a solution to users who were affected by the cessation of operations of Viva Air, The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce asked the airlines to comply with certain conditions when providing the service to customers and that, if they are fulfilled, the case will be archived and the flights will continue as normal.

Do not stop reading: Police are sentenced for the murder of Javier Ordoñez, a law student

“Issuing a ‘voucher’ for 150% of the total value of the ticket that can be redeemed on those airlines, providing the service under the initially agreed conditions or reimbursing the total amount of money paid with the corresponding indexation based on the increase in the CPI”, read in a statement issued by the SIC.

In order to guarantee that these conditions are being put into practice, theThe airlines must make available special service channels so that users can directly process their proceedings with them.

In addition, Until the Civil Aeronautics certifies that the requirements are being met and approves the integration, the two companies must operate independently.