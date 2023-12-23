Home » The requirements that Joe Biden demanded to grant the presidential pardon to Alex Saab
The Biden administration has come under fire for releasing a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in exchange for Americans imprisoned in Venezuela. Businessman Álex Saab, considered a front man for Maduro, was released as a part of a strategy to stop migration from the region, according to White House Security Spokesperson John Kirby.

The release of Saab has sparked controversy, with journalist Joshua Goodman revealing on Twitter that President Joe Biden’s requirements for the release included a $12 million loss to the DEA, and that the pardon applied to only one case. This has raised questions about whether Saab could still be charged in a separate 2021 case for food trafficking.

In response to allegations of physical and psychological torture suffered by Saab, Kirby declared that the White House does not have “any evidence” to support the validity of these reports. Saab himself claimed at a recent press conference to have been a victim of kidnapping, torture, isolation, slander, and defamation, emphasizing that no crime could be proven against him or Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government confirmed Saab’s release on Wednesday, shortly after US President Joe Biden announced that several US prisoners had been released by Caracas. Saab was arrested in June 2020 in Cape Verde and later extradited to the United States, although the Venezuelan government maintains that his arrest was illegal due to his immunity as a “special envoy” of the Maduro government.

The exchange of Saab for imprisoned Americans has raised questions about the Biden administration’s approach to diplomacy with Venezuela and its strategy to address the internal instability in the region. As the controversy surrounding this case continues, critics are calling for more transparency and accountability in these sensitive diplomatic negotiations.

