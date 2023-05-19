The Reserve Bank of India has announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, these notes will continue to circulate until September 30.

On behalf of the Reserve Bank of India 2,000 Announcement of withdrawal from notes worth Rs

30 Until September, people can deposit or exchange these notes in banks

New Delhi : 19/ May (Sahar News.com/Agencies)

Reserve Bank of India RBI# Friday by May 19 It has been announced that 2,000 Notes worth Rs are being phased out. People have been instructed to keep them with them 2,000 Notes worth Rs 30 September 2023 To be exchanged through other notes. Until then, the circulation and transactions of these notes in the market will continue as they are.

In a statement released on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said that “as per the Reserve Bank of India’s Clean Note Policy”. 2،000 It has been decided to withdraw notes of Rs 2000 Banknotes of the denomination of Rs will continue to be legal tender. In order to complete this exercise in a timely manner and provide adequate time to the public, all banks will 30 September 2023 up to 2000 Facilitate deposit or exchange of notes of Rs.

“To ensure operational convenience and avoid disruption in regular activities of bank branches,” RBI added. 2000 To the extent of converting rupee notes into notes of other denominations at any bank at a time 20,000 rupees can be done to the extent of Burrows Tuesday 23 May 2023 The exchange or collection of these notes is starting from

Explaining its move, the RBI said “2000 Of the banknotes worth Rs 89% March 2017 were released before and this 4-5 At the end of their expected life of years.The total value of these banknotes in circulation March 31, 2018 At its peak 6.73 Less than a million 3.62 It has become lakhs of crores, which March 31, 2023 Only notes in circulation 10.8 The percentage is It is also observed that this difference is not commonly used for transactions. Besides, the stock of bank notes of other denominations is sufficient to meet the currency requirement of the public.”

The Reserve Bank of India added that “to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption in the regular activities of bank branches. 2000 Extent of exchange of rupee notes into other denominations at any bank at a time 20,000 can be made up to the limit of Rs. and its commencement May 23, 2023 happening from

RBI said that people are with them 2000 “Deposits in bank accounts can be made in the normal way, i.e. without any restrictions and current guidelines. and may submit notes subject to other applicable legal provisions.

The Reserve Bank added that “to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches 2000 Extent of exchange of rupee notes into other denominations at any bank at a time 20,000 can be done up to the limit of Rs.Furthermore at a time 20,000 Up to Rs 2,000 Facility of exchange of notes of Rs May 23 From RBI 19 It will also be provided in regional offices.

2000 Currency note of Rs.Nov 2016In 1000 Rs 500 It was introduced after demonetisation of old notes of Rs. According to RBI 2,000 The purpose of introducing rupee banknotes was achieved when other denominations of currency became available in adequate quantities. Like this 2018-19 I 2000 Printing of Rs notes was already stopped.

