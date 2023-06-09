Home » The residences of M.Katumbi and S.Kalonda were searched
The residences of M.Katumbi and S.Kalonda were searched

It’s bad weather for opponents of the Tshisekedi regime who are not at the end of their sentences.

On Thursday, June 7, 2023, the residences of Moïse Katumbi, declared presidential candidate of 2023, were searched by intelligence agents.

Misunderstanding for the lawyers of the national president of the political party Together for the Republic. One of them indicated that the targeted residences of his client are those where he had lodged members of his party during his stay in Kinshasa.

»Intelligence agents are searching the house of Moïse Katumbi, 7 residences in Kinshasa where he stayed with his teams during his recent stay “, he denounced, before informing that this is a violation and a relentlessness against Katumbi.

More than one observer believes that the dictatorial practices denounced yesterday by the current regime in the Democratic Republic of Congo have become their current modus operandi.

Jules Ninda

