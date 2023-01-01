Home News The resignation of Benedict XVI, the gesture that brought the Church into modernity
The resignation of Benedict XVI, the gesture that brought the Church into modernity

If the Holy Spirit blows wisely in the conclave that must elect the new Pope, on the day of Benedict XVI’s resignation from the throne of Peter instead the impetuous wind of modernity was blowing, throwing open the sacred palaces in the amazement of the contemporary who bursts into an old institution of two millennia. It is a Monday in February in 2013, the morning of the 11th: the cardinals present in Rome meet in an ordinary consistory, which is to proceed with the canonization of the martyrs of Otranto.

