The resigned PTI members will attend the National Assembly session today

Islamabad: The resigned members of PTI will participate in the National Assembly session today in the light of the court verdict. PTI Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui has said that today we will participate in the assembly session.

Aftab Siddiqui said that PTI members reached Islamabad to participate in the meeting. The court annulled our resignations and sent them back to the assembly.

According to the sources, PTI members of the assembly will also meet Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. 9 members of the assembly will participate in the meeting after the order of the Sindh High Court.

Aftab Siddiqui, Alamgir Khan, Attaullah, Faheem Khan Jalib, Saifur Rahman and Aslam Khan have been reinstated on the order of the court.