Home » The resigned PTI members will attend the National Assembly session today
News

The resigned PTI members will attend the National Assembly session today

by admin
The resigned PTI members will attend the National Assembly session today

Islamabad: The resigned members of PTI will participate in the National Assembly session today in the light of the court verdict. PTI Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui has said that today we will participate in the assembly session.

Aftab Siddiqui said that PTI members reached Islamabad to participate in the meeting. The court annulled our resignations and sent them back to the assembly.

According to the sources, PTI members of the assembly will also meet Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. 9 members of the assembly will participate in the meeting after the order of the Sindh High Court.

Aftab Siddiqui, Alamgir Khan, Attaullah, Faheem Khan Jalib, Saifur Rahman and Aslam Khan have been reinstated on the order of the court.

See also  Handan announces the latest nucleic acid test results | The trajectory of 5 asymptomatic infections in Cangzhou announced_Renqiu_Prevention and Control_Niucun

You may also like

Fvg GDP in 2023 will increase by 0.8%,...

President Lasso reinforces his security policy with the...

Iván Ramiro Sosa will be the leader of...

Xi Jinping Meets with Member of the Political...

They arrived in Italy on boats, migrants now...

Journalist’s Day: They will present a bill to...

These are the curiosities and figures of the...

Patients who died in hospice, prosecutors order 16...

POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

This Friday the first deadline for payment of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy