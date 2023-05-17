Home » The response of Deportivo Cali that is criticized on social networks
Players would not play their match due to lack of payment with Deportivo Cali

After the meeting held between the players and the directives, the team of the Deportivo Cali He mentioned to his leaders that they would be willing not to play against Chicó this Wednesday, until they are paid at least two of the five fortnights that they have been owed for some months.

This was mentioned by the journalist Felipe Sierra from Win Sportswho also spoke about what could happen if this agreement is not complied with and the details of the proposal that the Cali leadership gave to its players, who have already given an hour to go ahead with their decision.

What would happen to Boyacá Chicó if Deportivo Cali does not show up?

If there is a possibility that the sugar club does not comply with what was agreed by the players, the team from Cali would have no choice but not to play the match, since they would not have players on their squad to play the match, so it could be give the well-known ‘W’ to whistle and give the three points to the checkered team, in addition to a victory by three goals.

