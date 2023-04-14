Democracy requires the active participation of citizens in all matters of public interest; but the complexity of the job of governing makes it necessary that always, and particularly in difficult moments, the responsibility for decision-making falls on those who are in charge. That is why -when we can do it- we choose to govern those who have leadership capacity, with the confidence that they will know how to face the adversities of the road. A leader is the one who guides and leads; not the one who hesitates and stays in the rear, so that others can take the step forward and assume a responsibility that they had delegated to the one who -in the midst of his mediocrity- is now disoriented and backs down. In cases where, by constitutional mandate, certain matters have been entrusted to the Head of State, what is expected is that he exercises that competence, and does not intend to return the ball to the citizens, who know little or nothing about the matter.

During World War II, without asking, Churchill led the way and led the English people, just as Franklin D. Roosevelt did when he declared war on the Axis powers. In October 1961, when the Cuban Missile Crisis occurred, President Kennedy assumed his responsibility, made difficult decisions, and did not hide behind a referendum to not act when he had a duty to do so, or to attribute responsibility for that decision to the public. A few weeks ago, on a matter as delicate as the maintenance of the pension system, Macron did not consult the population when raising the retirement age because, even at the risk of mass protests, it seemed to him that this was the responsible decision.

It may be that, for the United Kingdom, the exit from the European Union – the so-called Brexit– was one of those issues that, due to its importance, was worth consulting the population. But, in such a delicate matter, the leader could not abdicate his responsibility to guide, and to explain to the citizens the consequences of one or another decision.

But the popular will has never been an obstacle for tyrants. Under authoritarian regimes, decisions of any kind are made by whoever exercises power, regardless of the will of the population. In Iran, or in Afghanistan, without consulting anyone, the ayatollahs decided that women should wear the Islamic veil, and that they could not attend school. In Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega stripped the nationality (or so he says!) of more than two hundred Nicaraguans who defend the freedom of their homeland. And Putin did not hold a popular consultation to invade Ukraine either.

In Venezuela, Chávez did not hold a referendum to hand over the country to the Cubans, including identification services and security systems. Neither did he do it to allow Guyana to explore the disputed territory between the two countries, nor so that Guyana could exploit the economic resources of that area. In reality, in 2007, Chávez did not care that the result of a consultation to amend the Constitution was unfavorable to him and, despite the contrary will of the majority of the population, he imposed his changes, either by decree, or through sentences of a servile court of justice. Dismantling the health and education system, ending unions, eliminating the independence of public powers, or destroying democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela, was not the subject of a popular consultation. Neither was the decision to withdraw from the Andean Community of Nations.

Neither Chávez nor Maduro asked for the opinion of the population to impose on Venezuela a political and social system far removed from its traditions and culture. Neither Chávez nor Maduro asked the Venezuelans if they wanted to continue clinging to the value system of the West or if, on the contrary, they wanted to walk the path of Syria, Iran and Russia. Neither Chávez nor Maduro organized a referendum to determine whether to welcome the Colombian guerrillas on Venezuelan soil, or if they were given the territory of the Apure and Bolívar states. Neither Chávez nor Maduro consulted the Venezuelans to allow the deforestation of the Orinoco Mining Arc, or the contamination of the surrounding rivers.

Despite the foregoing, the EFE news agency reports that the “PSUV is preparing a public consultation for citizens to discuss the position that the government should adopt [de Venezuela] in dispute [territorial] with Guyana. It turns out that, in this controversy, the country was not consulted when it was decided to present before the International Court of Justice an unfortunate memorandum, riddled with nonsense, to object to the competence of said Court without a solid legal argumentation. That irresponsibility led to a first judicial defeat, which perhaps could have been avoided. Nor was the country consulted to establish a wrong defense strategy, led by people who (as in PDVSA, the Central Bank, or the Ministry of Education), lack qualifications for it, and have only led to disaster. Nor was the country consulted about the filing of a preliminary objection that we knew we were going to lose, and that we did not need to defend the rights and interests of Venezuela in the Essequibo, but that exposed us to a second judicial defeat before the Court .

Undoubtedly, Venezuelans would like to be informed of what is happening in this case, and how the Venezuelan government is approaching the defense of the rights of Venezuela in the territory located west of the Essequibo River. But Venezuelans are not jurists, and they do not have the necessary information or training to decide whether or not to appear in the subsequent phases of the trial before the ICJ, with what strategy, and with what team of experts. It is the government that has to decide what it is going to do, why, and for what. That’s what leaders are for. Not to hide behind a referendum every time they have a hot potato in their hands and don’t know what to do with it.

In the Essequibo controversy, what is being raised is very simple: the Venezuelan government does not know how to approach the phase that is now beginning, and that has to do with the reasons why the Paris award is null, and the historical titles and legal that Venezuela can allege to maintain that the territory to the west of the Essequibo belongs to it. For this reason, in the statement of April 6, in reaction to the ICJ ruling rejecting the preliminary objection of admissibility of Guyana’s claim, Venezuela once again insisted on a matter that is already closed, which is the one related to the competence of the Court, and announced that it will “assess” your future steps. That already foreshadowed that Venezuela wants to withdraw from the proceedings pending before the Court, and much better if it can do so under the pretext of a popular consultation, carried out by an electoral body controlled by the government, and whose results are not credible.

What is responsible is to appropriately assume the defense of the rights of Venezuela in the Essequibo, in the judicial instance that is hearing this matter, and whose sentence will be mandatory. Unless, as has been suggested in a press article from these days (accompanied by a photograph of Fidel Castro expressing his support for Guyana), it is reasonable to wonder if Maduro’s defense of the national interest in the case is real. of the Essequibo, or if behind that facade is hidden the intention to hand over that region which, according to Chávez, was “an inheritance of colonialism”, marked by pressure from the United States to destabilize a left-wing government in Guyana. In accordance with the Constitution of Venezuela, the conduct of international relations is the responsibility of the President of the Republic. If whoever occupies said position feels that it is too hot, let him get out of the kitchen; but that he does not look for excuses for not doing his homework.

