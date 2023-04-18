The restaurants of some famous Colombians
Andres cepeda
Until 2022, the Bogota singer was a member of the Islamorada restaurant, where he sang his hits on several occasions, being the main dish there.
Don Jediondo
Although it had many financial problems, this restaurant reached a liquidation agreement that allowed it to continue operating. There meats and typical dishes from various regions of the country are served.
pipe good
In the company of his partner, Luisa Fernanda W, they founded Rancho MX, located in Cajicá, Cundinamarca. Most visitors state that the prices are not affordable.
Carla Giraldo
‘El Industrial’ is located on the Cajicá-Chía road and is a café with an offer of more than one hundred products including drinks, pastries and savory foods. The actress was a winner of MasterChef Celebrity.
Claudia Bahamon
‘Agua de León’ is the venture of the talented Colombian presenter Claudia Bahamón. The property is also categorized as a bar.
Maluma
The paisa reggaeton player owns a 100% virtual restaurant: Dembow. Fundamentally, it is fast food such as hamburgers, pizzas and hot dogs.
Rigoberto Urán
‘La Finca de Rigo’ is the name of the restaurant of the popular Antioquian cyclist. One of the characteristics of the development is that they allow the entry of pets.
Silvestre Dangond
In a mall in Valledupar the vallenato singer Silvestre Dangond. In ‘El Rubí’ they serve meats with various salad options.
Ramiro Meneses
‘Casa Arsenal’ is the restaurant of the most recent Master Chef Celebrity winner, actor Ramiro Meneses, actor in productions such as Los Victorinos or Rodrigo D No Futuro. The actor has said that one of the intentions is to transmit new flavors.
Carlos Vives
‘Gaira Café’ is the name of the establishment owned by Carlos Vives in which various prominent artists on the Colombian music scene have performed. Large-scale events are held with a diversity of product offerings.