UDINE. The fountain of Giovanni da Udine, symbol of the central Piazza San Giacomo, returns to show itself in all its beauty to the people of Udine and tourists. The restoration work carried out by the Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa company was presented on Monday 5 September, with the traditional ribbon cutting ceremony held in the presence of the deputy mayor Loris Michelini, the vice president of Danieli, Alessandro Brussi, the vice president of Danieli Academy , Paola Perabò, and the engineer Francesco De Simoni.

The works, carried out by the will of the president of the Friulian steel giant, Gianpietro Benedetti, and carried out by the company LAAR srl of Udine, took 90 days and cost over 31,500 euros, made available to the Municipality of Udine. “It is not the first time that Benedetti has contributed to the enhancement of monuments and historic buildings in the city of Udine, just think of the redevelopment of the facades and stairways of the castle or the recovery project of the former Dormisch Brewery”, commented the mayor Pietro Fontanini. «It is for this reason – added the mayor – that I wanted Benedetti’s name to be included among those of the benefactors of the city. On behalf of the whole city I would therefore like to thank the president for this new intervention with which one of the symbols of Udine returns to its ancient splendor ».

Udine Scaffolding and tarpaulins in Piazza San Giacomo, the restoration of the fountain sponsored by Danieli began among the groans Alessandro Cesare

June 13, 2022



The citizens of Udine, “as well as the Friulians, consider piazza Libertà, with the castle and piazza San Giacomo, places of identity – declared the president of Danieli, Gianpietro Benedetti – and the fountain in piazza San Giacomo was functional to the activity of the market of fruit and vegetables, mostly grown in the province’s vegetable gardens. Market which was also a festive and heartfelt event by the community. Today Piazza San Giacomo is instead a meeting and relaxation point for the citizens of Udine and beyond, thanks to the spaces, the harmony of the church, the arcades and the architecture of the houses that give a sense of strength and reassuring continuity. With and for these considerations, the Danieli team considered it a good thing to help restore splendor to the fountain that is at the center of this magnificent place, with the restoration just completed. Restoration professionally carried out by the LAAR firm of Udine which we met and appreciated on the occasion of the restoration of the Angel of the Castle, and which we thank ».

The deputy mayor Michelini, on the other hand, entered into the merits of the works. «Like all artifacts exposed to atmospheric agents and contact with people – he explained – Giovanni da Udine’s fountain showed signs of alteration and decay on the stone surfaces. Today, thanks to the professionalism of the company that carried out the work, flanked by the offices of the Municipality, by the Superintendent technicians and the logic of the minimum intervention with which the work was carried out, not only the conservative aspect has been restored, but also that aesthetic, going at the same time to slow down the physiological deterioration that a work of this kind necessarily undergoes and to facilitate future maintenance interventions ».

In detail, the initial phase of pre-consolidation and fixing of some fragments was followed by a biocide treatment on all stone surfaces, the dry cleaning of the surfaces, the grouting and sealing of cracks, the consolidation of the degraded material and the final protection of the surfaces by applying specific products.

We then moved on to cleaning the iron elements by mechanically removing the layers of altered paint and oxidation and applying an anti-rust product and waterproofing the basin.