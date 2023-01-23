In previous days, the Captaincy of the Port of Santa Marta, issued the restriction of operations of small ships, water sports with and without motor and diving activity in the Rodadero sector, Playa Blanca, Inca Inca, Bello Horizonte and Santa Marta Bay, due to the increase in winds and the height of the waves that occur in the city.

The entity evidenced the gradual increase in the intensity of the Alisios winds caused by the interaction of a high pressure located to the east of the Florida peninsula (1021 mbar) with the low pressure of the Darien (1010 mbar), generating easterly winds. and northeast with speeds of 15 to 26 knots (27-50 km/h) (Force 4-6) and waves of 1.5 to 2.7 meters (Mar 4-5).

It is recommended that the general public accept these restriction measures to avoid events to regret.