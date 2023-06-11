The results against the ‘Clan del Golfo’ on the Caribbean coast

Through a 25-page report, the Attorney General’s Office responded to the National Government about the operational results they have carried out against the ‘Clan del Golfo’ on the country’s Caribbean coast.

According to the investigative body, the officials are pending for materializing 101 arrest warrants for members of this criminal structure with a presence in the departments of La Guajira, Cesar, Magdalena, Atlántico, and Bolívar. These are part of a total of 688 arrest warrants against the ‘Clan del Golfo’ that are pending, of which 184 fall on leaders of the armed group.

Similarly, the Prosecutor’s Office has obtained the capture of 376 members of the organization also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC, of ​​which 356 were affected by a seizure measure issued by a guarantee control judge in the preliminary hearings.

“It is also important to highlight that, since the beginning of his presidential term, the Prosecutor’s Office has provided, and we have documented this, reports to the National Government on the operation of the different criminal structures in Colombia, including the weekly delivery of criminal censuses of the entity, all based on means of proof duly collected in the different criminal proceedings ”, reads the report.

THE HOMICIDES

Faced with crime in the departments of Atlántico, Bolívar, Cesar, La Guajira and Magdalena, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, between 2020 and May 31, 2023, there have been 6,250 intentional homicides, with progress in clarifying 2,599 homicides , which represent 42%.

Regarding collective homicides, 8 events have been registered with 36 victims, of which 32 have made progress in their clarification. The report also specified that between January 1, 2016 and April 30, 2023, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Colombia and the Ombudsman’s Office have documented 820 homicides against defenders. of human rights, on which there is an investigative progress towards clarification in 481, which represent 58.66%.

“Of such advance of clarification, 315 homicides are attributed to Criminal Organizations, and 15.15%, that is, 49, correspond to the GAO ‘Clan del Golfo’. In particular, on the Caribbean coast, two events attributed to this criminal organization have become known, one in the department of Bolívar and another in the department of Magdalena. Within these investigations, there is a pending arrest warrant to materialize,” the report stated.

The Prosecutor’s Office presented the results after a controversy unleashed by a journalistic complaint that reported that a prosecutor allegedly omitted the investigation of a case related to the ‘Clan del Golfo’.