The results of the college entrance examination can be checked and filled from now on. The "professional catalog" shall prevail.

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Wang Wei) From 18:00 today to 12:00 on August 1, candidates taking the college entrance examination this fall can log on to the Shanghai Admissions Hotline to check the results of the unified culture test. From tomorrow, the test taker’s result notice will be delivered to the test taker’s home. According to the enrollment workflow, from 9:00 on July 28th to 12:00 on the 30th, candidates should fill in their undergraduate volunteers (including comprehensive evaluation batches). High school graduates are arranged by the admissions office of the district where they are registered.

After learning the results of the college entrance examination, how to fill in the application has become a major event for the family of college students. For candidates in this city, the basis for filling in their volunteers is the “2022 Catalogue of Enrollment Majors in Shanghai Ordinary Colleges and Universities”. Liu Yuxiang, director of the Municipal Education Examination Institute, recently told candidates and parents that although various guidelines for voluntary reporting can be referred to, in the final analysis, the information published in the “Professional Catalog” that is a handbook of candidates shall prevail.

“The “Professional Catalog” is nearly 400 pages long, and it presents a huge amount of information about each school. If you read page by page, you will be tired quickly. If you are confused, you may miss important content. The efficient practice of the Catalogue.” Liu Yuxiang said that the information of each enrollment batch is very important, and candidates with different orientations should focus on researching content related to themselves. In general, each batch that qualifies for filing should not be missed. In the general batch of undergraduates, there are schools to which most candidates are finally admitted. However, every year, there are candidates who think that they can be guaranteed in the comprehensive evaluation batch or the undergraduate early batch, and they make a hasty decision when filling in the undergraduate ordinary batch, which is irresponsible for their own future. Because, in case the previous batch accidentally fell out of the rankings, I could only face various opportunities in the ordinary batch of undergraduates. Therefore, no matter how successful you are in the previous batch, you should not give up the most important volunteer of the ordinary batch of undergraduates at the moment of filling in the volunteer.

Liu Yuxiang reminded that some candidates and parents love their hometown, and the scope of volunteer colleges is limited to Shanghai. Even if this is the final decision, it is still necessary to look at the whole country when formulating volunteers. You must know that it is precisely because some people are unwilling to leave Shanghai to study, so the admission scores of colleges and majors in other provinces and cities are generally lower than those of Shanghai colleges and majors of the same strength. Today, when the transportation is so convenient and the communication is so developed, it is worth every candidate to ponder whether to give up a better choice due to geographical factors.

Also, if candidates have questions about their scores, they can log in to the “Results Inquiry” column of the Shanghai Admissions Hotline website from 9:00 to 16:00 on July 24 to apply for score review. The subjects for grade review are Chinese, mathematics and foreign language (in July). The score review only checks whether the name of the answer sheet and the admission ticket number correspond to the candidates themselves, whether there are any omissions or omissions in the test papers, whether the scores of the sub-questions are omitted (registered), and whether the scores of the sub-questions are combined with the scores provided to the candidates. Wait, do not re-evaluate the answer sheet. The review results only provide candidates with the total score of the subjects reviewed, and the answer sheet is not allowed.