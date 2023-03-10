The launch campaign that he carried out Alpina to show your new product, ‘Alpilitro’, a new bet of the Colombian brand to connect with its potential and existing customers. After receiving more than 330,000 registrations in its exclusive presale, the company launched the first units of the product that was born from consumers and social networks.

The exclusive sale for users registered in the pre-sale began on March 9, bringing together thousands of Colombians of different ages around a limited edition product. With this release, the ‘Alpilitro’a strawberry-flavored alpinito in a 1L presentation, was once again a trend on social networks, with users celebrating the purchase of the first units and others longing for an opportunity to purchase it later.

Alpinito was born in 1990 as the first flavored “Petit Suisse” cheese in Colombia, and since then it has established itself as one of the brands that Colombians love the most. Today, citizens of all ages eagerly await the new version of a product that has been present in their lives for 32 years, holding a very strong emotional connection with today’s youth and adults.

The project to bring the ‘alpilitro’ to life has mobilized more than 200 climbers from different areas including development, production, logistics, legal, eCommerce, regulatory, commercial, retail and marketingand production is taking place at the Sopó plant.

At the moment, this product is a limited edition and will only be available for digital purchase at alpina.com and delivery in Bogota. However, the company seeks to take it to other cities in the country very soon.

The results of Alpina’s campaign about its new product



After showing ‘Alpilitro’, Alpina shared the results of its new campaign on social media. This is how the new launch of the Colombian company fared:

– The product was sold out in less than two hours.

– More than 10,000 comments were answered on social networks

– Products were found that were resold at double the price in the Facebook Marketplace and in Mercado Libre.

– The web portal had several visits and collapsed

– The campaign was compared to concert pre-sales like RBD and iPhones