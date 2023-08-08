The results of the state exam, edition 2023, announced for Friday, August 18

Editorial Matininfos.net August 8, 2023 Featured, News 199 Views

The wait will have been long, sometimes very long for the finalists of the 2023 edition state exam. Unlike in previous years, the results of the state exam have been delayed. This arouses impatience on the part of these finalists and also of their parents or relatives. But the minister of primary, secondary and technical education, Tony Mwaba, has just reassured.

« The publication of the results of the State Examination, 2023 edition will take place from August 18, 2023, this after the deliberation session scheduled for Wednesday August 16, 2023″said the minister in a press release that the editorial staff of Matininfos consulted.

Writing

