The retreading with which Caracol Televisión seeks to conquer the rating

Although in recent years Snail Television has managed to stand out and position itself in the rating table with its productions, Canal RCN has been gaining space and taking first place on several occasions with ‘Ana de Nadie’, a production in which actors such as Jorge Enrique Abelo, Paola Turbay or Sebastián participate Carvajal.

The truth is that after several days being displaced and losing in numbers, the channel made the decision to launch a strategy to seek to occupy not only the top positions but also to recover lost ground.

In this way, Caracol Televisión decided to rebroadcast ‘La Gloria de Lucho’, the Colombian novel that tells the story of Luis Eduardo Díaz, the well-known ex-councilman of Bogotá and was produced by Sony Pictures Television and Teleset for Caracol Televisión in 2019.

The novel will be back on the air starting next Tuesday, May 16 at 10:30 p.m., that is, after Ventino, which is already coming to an end.

How did Caracol do in ratings last week?

According to Kantar Ibope Media, a company specialized in measuring ratings in Colombia and Latin America, El Desafío: The Box managed to maintain first place in the rating table in the last week with an average of 10 points.

However, the RCN Channel is on his heels with Ana de Nadie who, after a long season, has managed to improve the channel’s numbers and put his rival to suffer.

What other productions will soon be on the air on Caracol Televisión?

From now on, both channels are advancing with their next releases and productions. In the case of Caracaol, ‘Romina: a life jump’ will be released very soon, which promises to excite viewers with a story of berraquera and overcoming.