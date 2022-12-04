The cultural expropriation suffered by Africa during European colonialism amounted to an erasure of its past, as if to retrospectively justify the false colonial claim that the continent was empty and historically marginal.

His observation on the question of identity is fundamental to understanding the meaning of the restitution movement. Objects of art and rituals help human beings navigate their past and present, providing a fundamental anchor for the individual and for the communities of individuals we call society and the state.

False colonial claim Diyabanza has clear ideas about it. “They stole,” she says, “they stole a part of my story, a part of my identity. And I did what everyone would do if they saw a thief: I took back what they stole without asking permission”.

Congolese artist Mwazulu Diyabanza, for example, recently “brought home” a 19th-century burial stone belonging to the Bari people of Chad, removing it from the Quai Branly museum in Paris, which houses more than 70,000 African works of art. Similar attempts were repeated in Marseilles and Amsterdam, each time raising a heated public debate about who the thief really is.

The ghosts are returning it is part of a growing international mobilization of African and European activists, artists and politicians demanding the return of the myriad African artifacts and works of art looted during colonialism and now jealously guarded in European museums and universities.

In 1952, a Swiss doctor took home seven skeletons of the Mbuti people of the Congo and handed them over to the University of Geneva for research purposes. In The ghosts are returninga new show by theater and music ensemble GROUP50:50, artists from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Switzerland and Germany go in search of the descendants of the seven and invoke a ritual for the return of the spirits.

Works such as the sixteenth-century Benin bronzes, for example, bear witness to the long and complex history of West Africa and its first contact with Europeans, who often appear in these splendid sculptures as awkward characters.

Human remains and ritual masks play no less a role. Traditionally scattered across villages, these connect a community with its past and present through the exercise of the political and spiritual power they represented. Subtracting these treasures is more than an artistic spoliation: it is an attempt to erase a people’s sense of identity.

Spurred by changing international perceptions and growing artistic activism, European governments and museums are starting to react. Last July, Germany signed an agreement with Nigeria for the restitution of over a thousand looted works. In August, the UK followed suit. France was among the first to move, with a major report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron in 2018 and followed by the return of Benin’s treasures to Cotonou.

Source of inspiration

A particular case comes from Italy, a country that too often tries to forget its colonial past in Eritrea, Somalia, Libya and Ethiopia.

In October 2021, a Committee for restitution was set up by the Ministry of Culture and on which various museum directors sit, including Andrea Vigliani, director of the Museo delle Civiltà, a large eclectic container that contains, among others, the collections of the old Colonial museum.

The Museo delle Civiltà in Rome speaks to us of a restitution which, beyond the simple transfer of objects, becomes a living and contemporary practice. “The museum”, says the curator Matteo Lucchetti, “tries to look at its collections with the concept of ‘marriage’ rather than cultural ‘heritage’, thus placing the emphasis not on the possession of the works but on the care practices towards the objects present in the collection”.

And in rethinking museum methodologies, contemporary art plays a fundamental role as a tool for research, dialogue and rewriting the history of objects. “The museum”, continues Lucchetti, “must be conceived as a continuous laboratory and participatory work, open to the many communities that deal with these issues and to the participation of international artists in residence”.

Among the contemporary artists involved and integrated into the staff of the museum, for example, the Congolese artist Sammy Baloki is working on the fabrics preserved in the museum and on the story they tell of the diplomatic, and in some moments even egalitarian, relations between the papal state and kingdom of the Congo. While the Colombian artist Gala Porras Kim carries out research on the human remains present and the Brazilian artist Maria Theresa Alves is becoming a link with the indigenous peoples of the Amazon.

The Museo delle Civiltà shows how much the theme of restitution can be not only an occasion for cultural justice but a source of inspiration for new contemporary and truly postcolonial artistic practices.

The role of cities

Although the return of the most famous works is often decided at the diplomatic level, cities can play an equally important role both in the physical return of municipal museums and, above all, in the contacts between citizens and European and African communities that accompany the ceremonies for the ” homecoming” of the works.

On December 12, the French city of Montpellier will host, together with the Studio Rizoma foundation of Palermo, the first meeting of municipalities dedicated to the theme of restitution. Citizen-level diplomacy is increasingly at the center of international attention, from issues related to climate change to migration. A municipal charter on restitution would be further proof of the centrality of mayors and municipal politics today.

Europe has a lot to gain from this process. The title of the show The ghosts are returning it certainly refers to the return of the skeletons, but, equally, it can refer to the return of the ghosts of Europe itself: the exploitation and violence that characterized its colonial past and on which much of its current wealth is built.

The giving back movement helps Africans and Europeans develop a better and deeper awareness of their past. As GROUP50:50 violist Ruth Kemna says during the show, “for a better future to blossom, we need to subject our museums to psychoanalysis”.

According to the French philosopher Paul Ricoeur, contemporary Europe is defined by “forgiveness” and “reconciliation”. After two world wars and unspeakable cruelty to each other, European countries looked together into the abyss of their guilt and mutual resentment. Where there has been violence, recognition has provided the basis for a broad political union. Concerted action for the restitution of Africa’s cultural heritage is the bare minimum to take this reconciliation seriously.