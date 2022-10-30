“I have no intention of returning to politics, of having a card. You can work without having assignments ». Gianfranco Fini is back on TV after a very long time, interviewed at In half an hour more by Lucia Annunziata. The founder of the National Alliance retraces the history of the right and focuses on the People of liberties: “An unforgivable mistake, I do not forgive myself,” he observes. And he remembers Berlusconi’s “what are you doing?” “They were right and I was wrong,” he says, “when Fdi was born I showed total skepticism.” And then he reiterates that he is not the inspirer of the prime minister: «Meloni does not need to be inspired. I told the foreign press that the Italian reality of the right is a bit different from how it is told. I said I voted for Meloni and I confirm it », he adds.

Will the government last? To this question Fini replies that «time will give the answer. The fact that Fdi has collected more votes than those put together by FI and the League agitates the allies who have the right to emphasize their identity. Meloni will have to be patient and keep allies together, within a single program and available resources, acting on the basis of shared proposals. I take fibrillations for granted », she observes, recalling how Meloni is determined to move forward without compromise.

The flame and anti-fascism

And he also intervenes on the controversies related to the past. “The Italian left cannot turn on the anti-fascism switch only when, in an instrumental way, it sees a danger to democracy,” he says. The accusations made against Meloni are laughable », insists the former AN leader. Are they asking from the left to recognize anti-fascism as a value? “Yes, we told Fiuggi and Giorgia Meloni has never dissociated herself”. And he continues: «The symbol of Fdi is not that of Msi but that of An. Why didn’t you tell me when An was born that the flame was still there? The symbol of the MSI had its own historical reference, the symbol of the MSI was continuity and it is no more, it is a simple tricolor flame. The symbol of Msi has been filed with Fiuggi ».

On civil rights, the government leaves Parliament to deal with it

And when asked what advice he would give to the Prime Minister, he replies: «Be careful about adopting some measures. Minister Roccella – I don’t know her well enough so let’s see what she will do – is one of the parliamentarians who promised to promote a referendum to abrogate civil unions. There is some need to say plan, especially if the government acts. On these issues, perhaps »the government would do« better to say that Parliament deals with these issues ».