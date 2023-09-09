Home » The Return of the Ditan Book Market: Over 20,000 Visitors on the First Day!
The Return of the Ditan Book Market: Over 20,000 Visitors on the First Day!

The Ditan Book Market, a popular cultural event in Beijing, reopened yesterday with the theme of “Me and the Temple of Earth”. Spanning 11 days, the book fair attracted a total of 20,000 visitors on its first day and featured a vast exhibition area of 15,000 square meters.

One dedicated attendee, Ms. Wang from the Shunyi District of Beijing, arrived at the event ten minutes before its official opening time, displaying her enthusiasm as an “old fan” of the Ditan Book Market. She even brought along a trolley suitcase to accommodate her book purchases. Sharing her excitement, she stated, “I bought a general history of China and several history books. Ten years ago, I came to every book fair.”

The Forbidden City Bookstore, headed by Xu Mei, was bustling with activity from the morning onwards. Although the stall was not large in size, it consistently drew in a crowd. The fastest-selling item was the Forbidden City calendar, available at a 30% discount. Xu Mei expressed, “Many of our shelves are empty. This time, we are offering a 30% discount on catalogs that can usually be found in the palace compound, such as porcelain, exhibitions, and Forbidden City classics.”

At the entrance to the west gate of the Temple of Earth, special books captured the attention of readers. Numerous consumers were seen purchasing pocket-sized books on traditional literature, including renowned works such as “The Art of War” and “A Dream of Red Mansions”, which were priced at three books for 10 yuan. One consumer, Ms. Feng, shared her preference for these pocket-sized books, stating, “They are more convenient to carry and have a novel design.”

