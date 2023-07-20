Home » The Reverse Tractor Truck Contest in Chipaque, Cundinamarca is coming
The Reverse Tractor Truck Contest in Chipaque, Cundinamarca is coming

by admin
the exciting Truck Contest in Reverse returns to Chipaque, Cundinamarca, in its tenth edition. The event, which will take place on July 28, 29 and 30will have the participation of 90 vehicles and will attract truckers from all over the country, including participants from the eastern region of Cundinamarca, the Eastern Plains such as Villavicencio and Yopal, as well as drivers from Boyacá, Santander, Antioquia and the old Caldas.

The Reverse Tractor Contest consists of a skill test where drivers must demonstrate their skill in driving vehicles in reverse. This challenge, which is unconventional, will feature a fully digital arbitration system, similar to that used in Formula One. Each movement of the participants will be recorded thanks to the multiple cameras distributed throughout the circuit, which will allow precise monitoring from the start to the end of the test, even in case of contact with strategically set obstacles.

Cash prizes will be distributed. The winner will take 5 million pesosfollowed by the second place with 4 million pesos, the third 3 million pesos, the fourth 2 million pesos, the fifth 1 million pesos and, finally, the sixth place 500 thousand pesos.

This is how the Tractorcamiones contest will be lived in Reverso

