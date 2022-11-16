November 15, 2022 12:02

The sudden death of Brazilian singer Gal Costa at the age of 77 on November 9 in São Paulo abruptly interrupted celebrations for Lula’s electoral victory and the end of the Bolsonaro era. Costa had not only been a supporter of Lula’s re-election, but with her art and her life, her body and her voice she was one of the symbols of a postmodern, multi-ethnic, sexually fluid and fiercely revolutionary Brazil. Together with Caetano Veloso, Tom Zé and Gilberto Gil she was, at the end of the sixties, one of the souls of the tropicalist movement and her music has been evolving and liberating hand in hand with Brazil, which until 1985 had to endure a harsh military dictatorship. “We had to dismantle the Brazil of the nationalists,” writes Caetano Veloso in his Tropical truth, a long reflection on those years of struggle and artistic dissidence published in Italy by Sur. “Going all the way and pulverizing the image of Brazil carioca (…), Brazil with its own little way and its carnival”. Gal Costa was obviously in the cast, hippies and circus artists, who had gathered, in 1968, around the project Tropicália: ou bread and circusesthe manifesto album of this new one popular Brazilian Music which, grafting onto the native bossa nova and samba, introduced noisy and dissonant elements of rock, psychedelia and performance art.

Gal Costa’s stellar career was born from that counterculture and, while evolving over time, he has never denied those mestizo roots and above all that courageous sense of experimentation and carefree mockery of the pre-established power. Look at Gal’s smile in the photos of every era, from those of the early sixties to the latest, taken shortly before his death: he always has the same smile, big, dazzling, very white. But it’s never a completely accommodating smile: he always has the air of mockery, of challenge, at twenty as at seventy. See also The world to come (Photos) Alice’s cat smile, released in 1993, when Costa was 48 and a major star in Brazilian music, is one of his finest and most refined mature works. The album, entirely produced by the Brazilian naturalized US post punk guitarist Arto Lindsay, holds together all the souls of Gal Costa, his various shades of Brazil, if you will. Costa was in fact born in Salvador de Bahia, then she lived in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, where she died, and in Alice cat smile (the sly smile of the cat by Alice in Wonderland, suggested by her scarlet lips on the cover) there is the sound and existential trace of these displacements. There are the candomblé of Bahia (the syncretic religion imported from the slaves of which Costa has always been an adept), the bossa nova of Rio and the frenetic funk of contemporary São Paulo.

In search of identity, between “an atomic language” and “digital lightning rods”, for Gal Costa the only way to liberation is in the body, in sensuality

Caetano writes that if Bahia is the old testament of Brazilian music, Rio is the new. And, musically, the Gal Costa of the early nineties is a priestess, initiate and exegete of both sacred books. The production of Arto Lindsay, a unique figure with one foot in the no wave scene of early eighties New York and the other in the tropical Brazil where he grew up, adds a touch of crooked modernity. The authors who write for Gal on this album are his ever-present tutelary deities: Caetano Veloso, Djavan, Gilberto Gil and Jorge Ben Jor. In the splendid Gratitudewritten in English for her by Arto Lindsay and Caetano, there is also a just hinted interpolation of In my solitudewritten in 1934 by Duke Ellington. See also INTO1 has a hundred-day performance in a group, the international men's team is fledgling and the future can be expected_Gao Qing The dances open in the sign of Bahian orthodoxy with Bahia my black (My black Bahia), written by Caetano, hymn to Salvador de Bahia, “queen of the Atlantic” and “mythical enchanted source”. It is the magical Bahia, the original place of the “real” Brazil, of the deepest, most ancestral and pre-modern one. In the second piece, hose drumwe are already in the favelas of Rio, parachuted into a carnival imagined with a little melancholy, as a place suspended from history: “I know this bass drum, it’s the Mangueira bass drum”, the rhythm of a drum and the traffic of the avenida it seems very far away. And so on, moving from one point to another of this enchanted and imaginative Brazil and defined by the vivid colors of its musical traditions, up to the electric afro funk of Alcohol, written by Jorge Ben Jor in which Gal Costa asks: “Why don’t you come and give me a kiss, a kiss of love and desire?”. In a confused way, in search of identity, between “an atomic language” and “digital lightning rods”, the only way to liberation is in the body, in sensuality, in a kiss of love and desire. It turns di Alice’s cat smile caused a scandal, in 1993, precisely for the body of an almost fifty-year-old Gal Costa, too exposed for some critics. The show was directed by theater director Gerald Thomas and saw Gal Costa enter the stage on all fours, just like a cat. The opposite of the entry of the “divina, maravilhosa” diva as she was in those years. Even the public had to crawl through a grid of blue plastic wires before getting to their seats. A provocation, almost as if to ruin the hairstyles of the elegant ladies of the good society of Rio and São Paulo.