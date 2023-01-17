In 2022, the Santiago Cali authorities dismantled nearly 80 criminal organizations dedicated to the commission of high-impact crimes in the capital of Valle del Cauca; This is largely thanks to the contribution that the community constantly makes.

“We are not going to spare efforts or deny resources for the information that allows us to identify and capture criminals, who threaten the life and tranquility of Cali and Cali,” said Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and District Justice.

Last year the Cali Mayor’s Office paid close to $400 million pesos in rewards; resources delivered to the informants with all the guarantees of confidentiality and security.

Taking into account that the crimes that the authorities will prioritize during this 2023 within the framework of rewards will be homicide and theft of people, criminal activities that have become scourges for citizens; the Municipal Administration will increase the rewards fund to $500 million pesos.

It will be rewarded for information related to personal injuries, sexual abuse, extortion and kidnapping, crimes that have historically affected security and coexistence in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

In addition, this increase will be expanded according to the need and effectiveness that the strategy contributes to the reduction of crime rates in the District.

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

