the RFI club continues its fight against fake drugs – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

News

by admin
the RFI club continues its fight against fake drugs

The national coordination of the RFI Togo club will talk to the populations of the prefecture of Ogou1 about the dangers linked to fake medicines.

The meeting will take place from August 18 to 20, in Atakpamé and has as its theme “false medicines, a crime against humanity”.

It aims to make people aware of the dangers that street drugs represent for their health.

Counterfeit drug displays can be found on every street corner in almost every city in Togo. We want to draw people’s attention to the risks associated with the consumption of pharmaceutical products of dubious origin,” said Bienvenue AMOUH, National Coordinator of the Rfi Togo club.

A caravan followed by awareness-raising through the arteries of the municipality of Ogou 1, an Ecojoging race, conferences and debates are also on the program for this meeting.

Togotopnews

