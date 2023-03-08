Home News The Ridracoli basin (Fc) enters the European project Life Blue Lakes – Environment
The project Life Blue Lakescreated with the contribution of the European Commission, aims to reduce the presence of microplastics in Italian and German lakes, through governance, training, information and awareness activities. The aim of the work is to develop solutions and promote participatory processes aimed at adopting good practices, in line with the European strategy for plastics inserted in the transition process towards a circular economy. The main project actions are carried out in the lakes of Garda, Bracciano and Trasimeno in Italy and in those of Constance and Chiemsee in Germany.

Starting from March 2023, the Ridracoli basin will also become part of the project on an experimental basis Life Blue Lakes. The project will be presented in seminar scheduled for March 14th in Forlì at the Salone del Comune in Piazza Saffi 8. They will talk about it for Arpae Eriberto De’ Munaritechnical director, Daniela Lucchini e Veronica Menna of the Water Systems Ctr.

The activities currently envisaged concern monitoring which will be carried out starting from the month of March and which will then be repeated in the summer months.

To participate in the conference, thesignup by email to be sent by 11 March to the following references:
Verónica Menna: [email protected]
Marta Bacchi: [email protected]

