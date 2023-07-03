The right aids help children with mobility difficulties enjoy their childhood

Photo Etac/R82

Children are active world explorers who can enjoy outdoor adventures and family outings. Unfortunately, not all children can just walk out the door and feel free right away. Due to trauma or disabilities, many children need the help of various aids that enable them to enjoy their childhood to the fullest.

Warm weather invites you to enjoy the sun outside, and summer is full of various events to take part in with children – community cafe days, large and small concerts and fairs. According to Helena Lõune, a therapist at the Invaru resource center, taking part in them means preliminary work for the families of children with mobility difficulties, but mobility difficulties should not become an obstacle to enjoying summer events.

“Accessibility with wheelchairs and other aids is, of course, different in different places, and parents should do this preliminary work before participating in the events,” suggests Lõune. “While the newer museums and entertainment facilities are quite accessible, the old towns have many narrow, steep stairs and cobblestone pavements where it is very difficult to move with aids.” The therapist is pleased that many cultural events, for example even a song and dance party, are paying more and more attention to the accessibility of people with mobility difficulties.

How to find the right mobility aid?

There are many mobility aids, and according to the therapist, their choice depends on the child’s physical ability, as well as the environment in which one wants to move with them – whether only indoors or outdoors and on what terrain, since not all aids are suitable everywhere. “Choosing an aid is always individual and based on the child. The aid center also offers home visits, during which you can choose a suitable aid together with a therapist and a technician in the usual environment of use,” explains Lõune.

He points out that for children who need extra support when walking, there are special walking frames that help maintain balance and increase independence. “Walking frames are available with both smaller and larger wheels, and you can move with them both indoors and outdoors,” says Lõune.

Strollers are suitable for children who do not walk at all and whose body needs more support when sitting. “Today’s functional strollers look similar to normal children’s strollers and they function similarly – the first rotating wheels offer easy maneuverability and the child can ride facing forward or backwards as desired. It is possible to install various supports on special functional strollers to support the sitting position, which are not available on standard strollers,” says Lõune. “However, children who have more strength in their upper body and arms can use an active wheelchair that the child can push themselves.”

Tricycle and tricycle are different

Who hasn’t ridden a bicycle as a child? Even children with mobility difficulties can share in this joy of childhood. Specialized tricycles are becoming increasingly popular, offering more support for balance than the bikes with small helper wheels available in regular stores. “Bicycles give children with mobility difficulties freedom of movement and at the same time are also a training tool that improves the child’s attention, coordination and joint mobility,” Lõune explains.

According to him, the bicycles offered by the assistance center are suitable for use from around the age of three and can be adapted as needed. “Based on the needs of the child, additional equipment can be added to the bikes – for example, adding a backrest, safety belts and foot-fixing pedals. You can also add a push handle to the bike so that parents can push the bike themselves if necessary,” says Lõune.

Since children grow quickly, the therapist recommends renting an aid instead of buying it. This way, it is easier to change the aid to a bigger one as the child grows. The rental service also includes repair, maintenance and replacement of spare parts, so parents do not have to worry about possible problems.

When renting a bike for children under 18 years of age, it is possible to use a national discount. The bike can also be rented as a seasonal aid, as it does not come with a mandatory contract period. According to the therapist, there are parents who rent a bike for their child for the summer to use in the country cottage and at their grandmother’s, as well as there are those who use bikes all year round.

Also think about transportation

In the case of mobility aids, according to Invaru’s therapist, it must be taken into account that most of them do not collapse into smaller ones, and this sets its own limits for transportation. “If, for example, bicycles and support frames for smaller children can be placed in a car with a more spacious trunk, unfortunately most of the aids may not fit in a smaller car,” says Lõune.

However, this does not mean that further trips should be cancelled. Using today’s mobility aids, it is possible to go on joint family and holiday trips. “If you use, for example, a plane or a ship to travel, you should find out more detailed instructions about the transport of wheelchairs and other mobility devices from the airlines and shipping companies in advance. However, it must be taken into account that the company’s maintenance and repair support for the aid purchased or rented from the home country is not available at the destination, should something happen to the aid,” says Lõune.