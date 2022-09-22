The elections of the CSM in 2018 had marked a turning point, with the establishment of a majority of the center-right armored by the Ferri-Palamara pact in oblique collateralism with the Renzian wing of the Pd (Lotti) which had cornered the left and the explosion of the Davigo phenomenon, the most voted magistrate in Italy at the head of the new Autonomy & Independence. Four years and many scandals later, the judicial landscape is different. Palamara disbarred from the judiciary; his former current Unicost which survived the diaspora; Ferri marginalized by the current of him, Independent Judiciary; the independent candidates closest to him defeated; the Davigo current almost extinct; the divided left that maximizes the results, with the Democratic Judiciary revived and rewarded in the polls. Not even a two-year-old boy had believed in the fable of the “current killers” reform, and in fact the currents are resisting. But the electoral system introduced by the Cartabia reform does not kill autonomous candidates, including anti-system ones, and bipolarizes the system less than expected. Independent Judiciary, the current most affected by the wiretapping of the Champagne hotel, is the most voted current, with almost 2000 votes out of 8000. The restyling operation worked. But the new government will find a qualified and combative CSM in the Palazzo dei Marescialli, with a prevalence of center-left members (but composed of three souls that are not easily reconciled). It is difficult to hypothesize a right-wing lay-robed alliance for the election of a “friendly” vice president.

The proliferation of candidates – 87, a record – has probably dried up the feared abstention. 82% of the judges voted, compared to 90% four years ago. In Cassation elected with 1,860 votes Paola D’Ovidio (Independent Magistracy, of which she was also former secretary) and Antonello Cosentino of Area with 1,226 preferences. Among the judges, divided into four territorial colleges, the Independent Judiciary wins 3 seats (Mazzola, Nicotra, Cilenti) as Area (Abenavoli, Basilico, Chiarelli), Unicost 2 (D’Auria, Laganà). Of the five seats assigned with the proportional recoveries, one each should go to the same three main currents. One to the Democratic Magistracy (Miele) and one to the historical leader judge of the draw movement, Andrea Mirenda, candidate for Altra Proposal.

The result in the north-central college of prosecutors was important. The Florentine prosecutor Eligio Paolini (Independent Judiciary) triumphs, but the surprise is the Milanese Roberto Fontana. Area exponent, he had run against his group of him, after a tough battle over primaries and nominations. Fontana has obtained not only the support of the Democratic Judiciary, but also of a more transversal “Northern front”. In third place the Roman prosecutor Mario Palazzi of Area, who could be fished out tomorrow, after the counting of the cards of the southern college, very uncertain in the forecasts.

“The approach of the categories of right and left to the judiciary – says Eugenio Albamonte, secretary of the Area – is always a gamble, certainly there is a strong presence of a more conservative judiciary”. “Right and left is a wrong narrative – says Angelo Piraino, secretary of the Independent Judiciary – what distinguishes us is what to do”.