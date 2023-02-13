A rosary of candidates for the Governorship of Nariño and the Mayor of Pasto is presented, some of which will register for signatures and others are waiting for their endorsement and, surely, to form powerful coalitions to fight for office in the elections next October. Everything indicates that the matches that won in 2019 will seek to unite again this time.

The left and the alternative movements won the governorship of Nariño without interruption, until the 2019 elections, when they were defeated by a block of traditional parties that supported the candidacy for signatures of Jhon Alexander Rojas, who ran for the Mi Nariño coalition, reaching 274,990 votes. He managed to defeat the candidate of the Conservative Party, Damir Bravo, who added more than 170,000 votes.

A Rojas was supported by the parties of La U, Liberal and Cambio Radical. But also before the imminence of his triumph, left and alternative movements arrived.

One of those who is already working on his aspiration is former Senator Guillermo García Realpe, who was in the last Congress for the Liberal Party, but withdrew from the community due to differences with the leadership at the hands of former President César Gaviria.

differences

The differences grew in the last presidential elections, when the Liberal Party decided to support the candidacy of Federico Gutiérrez, while García Realpe went with Gustavo Petro.

The former parliamentarian explained that he will present himself for signatures to the governorship “so that people do not say that I am moving from the Liberal Party to another party unexpectedly. So they don’t tell me that I pass from branch to branch. Suddenly they mix me up with others and they are going to criticize me”.

Although García Realpe intends to register as a citizen movement, it is possible that he has the support of the Historical Pact coalition that defends the policies of President Petro, taking into account the support of the former parliamentarian for the current head of state.

Also on the deck is former senator Berner Zambrano, who reached a seat in the current Congress for the Partido de la U, but who resigned last October in order not to disqualify himself from running for office.

The politician indicated that “we have maintained a strong team that led Jhon Rojas to the governorship, we accompanied Germán Chamorro to the Pasto Mayor’s Office, many local leaders of the department where we made all the effort.”

Then, Berner Zambrano would aspire to gather the coalition that put the current president Rojas in the governorship. If he succeeded, he would become a serious candidate for the position.

Another who would be aspiring is the former parliamentarian from Nariño Luis Eladio Pérez Bonilla, who would repeat seeking the position because he presented himself in the 2019 elections on behalf of the coalition for the Reconciliation and Development of Nariño, with relative success since it was the third vote with 115,425 votes.

Pérez was already governor and it is said that he is analyzing launching himself and listening to proposals, because this time there would be a more favorable environment for his aspiration.

The rattle also talks about Luis Alfonso Escobar Jaramillo, who has been Director of Planning and Institutional Development at the Universidad del Valle; manager of the We Are All Peaceful Plan; Secretary of Planning of Nariño and governor in charge of this department, among other positions.

Escobar said that his candidacy is not supported by parties but by popular sectors, and that he intends to make changes in the department to face serious problems such as poverty in rural areas.

“I am referring to a change that is also required to be felt in Nariño and that citizens feel represented with a candidate for Governor who meets the expectations that are needed for Nariño to be a prosperous department,” said Escobar Jaramillo.

Other names that sound for the Government of Nariño are Nilsa Pantoja, former Secretary of Infrastructure and Mines of the department. Some say it is the letter from Governor Rojas.

For his part, Omar Antonio Bastidas Hoyos, former controller of Nariño, said that he is analyzing the possibility of launching.

Pasto City Hall

The left-wing sectors also dominated the mayor’s office of the capital city of Nariño in various periods since 2000, especially the Polo Democrático, with names like Antonio Navarro, who was also governor. However, in the 2019 elections this sector did not have a chance to present its own candidate and had to join a coalition.

El current municipal leader Germán Chamorro won with 57,000 votes, led by the coalition Running Together for Pasture, which included La U, Radical Change, AICO and ASI.

In the large group of applicants and people who are dreaming of seeking the Pasto Mayor’s Office, is Nilsa Villota Rosero, who served in the current administration at the head of the Infrastructure Secretariat.

The councilman of the capital city Nicolás Toro is also aspiring, whom some call the eternal candidate because he has appeared in several of the last elections.

However, on paper, Toro has a good chance of reaching office in the elections next October if he manages to take advantage of the political capital that the 2019 elections left him, when he was second, losing by a little more than 2,000 votes to Chamorro.

Among others who aspire to the position are Mario Enríquez Chenas, who was director of Invipasto; Pasto councilor Manuel Prado Chirán; and former councilor Alexander Rassa.