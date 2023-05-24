The right plaster for every wound

Special band-aids for special wounds: In the OTC area, they first established themselves as “blister band-aids” (e.g. Compeed® blister band-aids); they are now available for other areas of application. Ideally, a blister is treated as early as possible, as soon as you feel it. A blister is formed by the combined action of friction and pressure on the High, for example when wearing new shoes. The epidermis and dermis separate from each other. Lymphatic fluid accumulates in the resulting cavity. The wound dressing of blister plasters consists of a hydrocolloid gel that fulfills two important functions: On the one hand, it cushions the blister and thus protects it from further friction and pressure. On the other hand, when the blister opens, it absorbs the secretion without weeping or sticking to the wound. It is therefore neither useful nor necessary to open a bubble beforehand; the manipulation can only increase the risk of infection. Users should also be aware that the color of the patch changes from clear to opaque as the blister opens. This is not a signal to change patches. A blister plaster should only be removed and, if necessary, replaced with a new one when it starts to come off by itself. Changing the patch too early can interrupt healing.