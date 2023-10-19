The right to die with dignity

The author is a psychiatrist

A few days ago, I saw an interview with 46-year-old lawyer Dániel Karsai on Hungarian television. The young lawyer worked as a secretary at the Hungarian Constitutional Court, then received a job offer from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. He worked in France for four years, then returned home and opened a law office, where he mainly deals with solving problems in the field of human rights and constitutional law.

Dániel spoke intelligently, comprehensibly, carefully weighing words. He said that today he is working on the biggest project of his life and hopes that he will have enough energy to finish it.

I watched him and soon noticed that his speech was slower, sometimes he had trouble with articulation and his facial muscles were not working. However, he responded brilliantly to the questions. He is an erudite, intelligent person.

In 2021, Dániel’s doctors diagnosed amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the control of muscles needed to move, talk, eat and breathe. The disease ends with suffocation of the patient. There is currently no cure for this deadly disease.

However, the disease does not affect mental abilities, the patient lives his life with a clear consciousness until paralysis and suffocation. Dániel says that in such a situation it is justified to demand that a person has the right to end his life with dignity instead of senseless suffering, i.e. to have the right to euthanasia.

However, in Hungary (as well as in Slovakia) there is no such possibility, and the law punishes even those who offer help to the patient to leave with dignity. According to Dániel, the current situation violates basic human rights, in particular the right to preserve human dignity and the prohibition of inhuman, degrading treatment.

“In Hungary (and not even in Slovakia) there is no possibility to remedy this legal damage, that’s why I turned to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. We have prepared a submission in my law office and are now waiting for the court’s response. My colleagues also helped me a lot, because even they cannot accept that in a member country of the European Union, the laws prohibit the right to end one’s life with dignity,” said Dániel Karsai in conclusion.

(The European Court of Human Rights will deal with the request in a public hearing on November 23, 2023. The court’s decision will probably set a precedent.)

