“The right to information faces enormous challenges”: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday in the Plataforma program, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about journalism and freedom of expression, considering that both are fundamental in any democratic society, “A society in its content has the role of journalism and freedom of expression”.

For Fagoaga, journalism is a concrete expression of freedom of expression, it allows journalists to investigate and disseminate information freely.

“Freedom of expression and press are not easy anywhere in the world, the right to information faces enormous challenges…Journalism implies an ethical responsibility, not spreading false information, the media has been known as the fourth estate They have the responsibility of informing and educating the population”he expressed.

He also pointed out that the independence of the media is a complicated issue, but essential to exercise the fourth estate, since if the media are manipulated by particular interests, their ability to act may be compromised.

“The independent journalist is free to choose the topic to cover, has flexibility to work, while his financial freedom becomes complicated,” highlighted the sociologist.

