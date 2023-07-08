The Risaralda Registry is strengthened in each of its processes

Today and tomorrow, the offices of the Registry in Risaralda will be delivering the documents that are dammed, from 8 am to 5 pm

The National Registry of Civil Status, seeks that citizens have greater clarity when carrying out each of the procedures that are carried out there, in this 2023, which is also an electoral year, there are a series of activities that have been developed and are They will develop for October 29. One of the departmental delegates of Risaralda, Mr. Julio César Novoa Fontalvo, tells us what should be known about each of the processes.

Registration Week

Delegate Novoa explains that the citizen registration week is for all those citizens who want to participate in the October elections and who have changed their place of residence, as he argues that those who have not moved home can vote again in the polling station where they did last year, began on July 5 and will go until July 13. In Risaralda, 173 polling stations are enabled, Pereira has 66. The hours are from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon.

The delegate mentions that registration can also continue to be carried out in each of the mobile stands that are located in five shopping centers in the city of Pereira, three high-traffic stands in the city and two more stands in shopping centers in Dosquebradas, from 11 am to 8 pm

Electoral Schedule

According to the delegate Novoa Fontalvo, it has been taking place since October of the previous year with the process of registering citizens in each of the registry offices, which runs until August 29. The Movements or Significant Groups of Citizens had the registration period until June 29, leaving as a balance the registration of 35 Significant Groups of Citizens, of which 2 were for the Government of Risaralda.

Currently, the process of registering candidates for all those who aspire to become Mayor, Governor, Assembly, Councils, or Ediles is in progress. “The fundamental requirements for the procedure are: citizenship card, the signatures if it is through a Significant Group of Citizens or the endorsement if it is by a movement or political party that must be signed by the legal representative of the party or political movement, but in addition, those who aspire to mayoralty or governorship must bring a government program, if there is a coalition of parties in order to take a candidate to any of these positions, they must also present a coalition agreement, “said delegate Novoa.

online registration

The Registrar’s Office enabled a platform so that candidates do not have to go to the venues in person, in order to expedite and have less congestion at the venues, however, the delegate makes the caveat that all that is lived is a ‘ democratic party’, the different campaigns manage a protocol where the press officers request appointments to attend each of the venues to carry out the process, a situation that they can also do.

Given

On the website www.registraduría.gov.co and there you can find the nearest polling station, only for those who have changed their residence.

Given

Those candidates who register through a Significant Group of Citizens must present a policy that supports their candidacy.

Opinion

Julio César Novoa Fontalvo

Departmental Delegate Registrar’s Office

“So far, 10,729 identity cards have been dammed at the offices of the Registry, of which almost 60% correspond to the city of Pereira, the invitation is for all citizens who have carried out first-time or duplicate procedures to verify in the page of the Registrar’s Office the status of the procedure and go to the headquarters where said procedure was carried out and withdraw it, they do not need to make an appointment, just go between the hours of 8 am to 4 pm To participate in the electoral elections they can do so with the hologram card or the new format of the digital card, even if you have it in the app”.