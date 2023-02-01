2023 started with the increase in most food products and of course affecting the pocket of Colombians. The price of some dairy and meat products have been increasing and, therefore, there is concern about the decrease in consumption. In turn, beef has also had a slight increase, despite the fact that the payment to the producer per kilo was down. Prices are expected to stabilize during this term.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

Milk and cheese have been presenting increases since the previous year, however, this panorama during this term has not been encouraging, while beef has had a behavior that the union cannot understand since, apparently, it should decrease the price to the consumer and it is not like that.

In Huila there are about 15,673 farms dedicated to livestock and a bovine census close to 464,000. The region, which is made up of small and medium-sized farmers, is dedicated to the double purpose, that is, they produce milk and meat.

According to Luceny Muñoz Bermeo, director of the Huila Cattlemen’s Committee, the outlook for milk and meat are different, since the dynamics of both in terms of prices have registered opposite behaviors. The foregoing, taking into account that one thing is the payment to the producer and another is the cost that the consumer finally assumes.

In the case of milk, currently the producer is paid an average of $1,800 or $2,000 per liter, while a few months ago they paid $1,000 for the same amount of milk, which means that a historical increase of 40 has been generated. % or 50%, a figure that has not been given for many years in the production exercise. Clearly, this has generated that the final consumer is assuming a cost of approximately $4,500 per liter of milk.

However, it must be taken into account that the consumer registers an increase greater than the payment for the product, that is, the final consumer has an additional 10% increase.

What about the cheese?

But beware, that’s not all, because in addition to milk, cheese has also been generating equal or greater concern due to the increase in its value. Given this, Muñoz Bermeo explained that “Huila has a lot of informal artisanal industry and because the price of cheese went up. So the vast majority of producers, through marketers, take the milk and sell it to those points of products derived from cheese. This causes the supply of liquid milk to decrease, therefore, it also increases a little more for the consumer and Huila in general terms consumes a lot of fresh cheese for the bakery industry”.

In this sense, it is the informal craft industries, which for the most part consume high volumes of milk. Huila produces about 340,000 liters of milk per day and of that volume that remains in the same region, 60% goes to the informal artisan industry of cheese and its derivatives, while the remaining 40% enters the formal industry. of milk and other derivatives.

This informality has generated a gap with other departments in the price paid to the producer, the same that exists between the price of regional milk with national brands. Regarding the above, it must be said that Surcolac and Trébol are the most economical milks available to the consumer; despite the fact that Alpina, Alquería and others are clearly marketed.

“Both cheese and liquid milk have increased for the consumer and, at the same time, for the primary producer. Cheese has gained a price and, consequently, milk is a little more oriented towards the production of cheese than liquid milk was. Even if you go for the cottage cheese industry, you may get paid a little more for the same informality. It is not the same to sell it to an intermediary who collects it in the corral and does not generate the payment of taxes in the value chain, than if it will be generated by the formal industry. This competition is very difficult and there is a gap there”, ratified the director of the Huila Cattlemen’s Committee.

Fundamentally, the increases have gone hand in hand with the high production costs, since, since last year, all production costs have been rising.

The increase is not new

It is important to highlight that prices have been growing since June of the previous year and during these seven months the value paid for the product has doubled and a little more for the consumer. However, the strongest increase was in 2022, in fact, this year there are some producers who are waiting for the price to rise a little.

Meat has another dynamic

According to Muñoz Bermeo, the dynamics of meat is contrary to that of milk, since there has been a decrease in the payment to the producer, but this is not reflected in the cost of the final consumer, for which , more attention should be paid to determine where the possible failure would be.

The department produces calves that are mostly fattened in Caquetá, but that steer returns and enters Huila and goes to some large cities to be slaughtered and sold there. In addition, Huila also produces fat or extra cows and it is the one that goes to the plant for the consumption of the inhabitants of the Huila department, ”he explained.

This is how, in the case of meat, during the previous term, there was an average payment to the producer per kilo on foot of $8,000 to $8,200, and for this year there was a drop of approximately $500. Therefore, unlike milk, meat had a decrease in 2023 both in the value of the kilo of fat cow and calf, that is, they could be on average being paid to the producer at $7,500.

Faced with this decrease, the union fails to understand why the final consumer continues to buy at the same value as in 2022 or possibly with an additional increase. “There we consider that, although everything has risen and from the moment the steer or the fat cow leaves, until reaching the final consumer, of course there are additional costs that the final consumer must assume in the margin consistent with that process, but Regardless of that, the value is still very high,” he said.

Therefore, they consider that there must be a follow-up of the competent entities so that in the points of sale of the meat there is a control of prices and they are not taking advantage of, or taking additional advantage. This is because for the producer currently the standing payment has decreased an average of 3.5%, while the consumer has had an increase of 5%.

Main effects

Fundamentally, the increases have gone hand in hand with the high production costs, since, since last year, all production costs have been rising, such as food supplements, mineralized salts, transportation, logistics, and others. Thus, he explained that “really to produce meat and milk, a number of inputs are required that have to do transversally with all the economic dynamics of the country such as the issue of transportation, tolls, fuel, inflation and even the same municipal salary since everything that results in the same cost of living and food production costs. All this increases the price to the consumer”.

Prices are expected to stabilize during this term.

is anticipated

What is expected, according to the director of the Huila Livestock Committee, some producers and merchants, is that meat will have a stable trend, at least in Huila, so that it continues to decrease for the producer because or otherwise there would be losses, since, at present, the issue is compensating for the increase in production costs.

In the price of milk, the picture is different because the trend continues to rise a bit, which causes concern because consumption is affected since, by increasing the value of milk for the consumer, the amount of sale begins to decrease . “In our case, the weather conditions help us maintain production and supply, that is, we have not had a decrease in production, on the contrary, the trend is to increase it. Today, farmers continue to invest in genetics to have better cows in better environmental conditions that allow them to produce more. The idea is to have a very profitable and sustainable production system. Livestock development in Huila has improved a lot”, he concluded.