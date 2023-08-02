The Rise of Community Canteens: A Quiet Revolution in Public Welfare and Benefits

Title: Community Canteens Quietly Gain Popularity, Benefiting Public Welfare and Consumers

Date: August 2, 2023

In recent times, community canteens have gained popularity in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou, silently becoming a hub for residents to enjoy affordable and delicious meals. These canteens not only cater to the elderly but have also captured the attention of young people and nearby residents, gradually becoming a preferred dining option.

One such example is the Happiness Cafeteria in the Zhanongkou Community in Hangzhou. During lunch hours, the cafeteria witnesses a surge in customers, with not just the elderly but also young professionals from nearby cultural and creative parks queuing up for their meals. Similar scenes can be observed in community canteens across Shanghai, where the dining hours are bustling with activity.

According to Hu Xiaodong, a worker from the Beishan Street community in Hangzhou, the community canteen there serves at least 18 basic dishes and 2 special dishes for each meal at affordable prices. Vegetarian dishes are priced at 4 yuan each, while meat dishes cost 6 yuan each. Furthermore, set meals are available for 17 yuan, consisting of two meat and two vegetable dishes, making it a popular choice among the locals.

To meet the growing demand, Shanghai has built 305 community (elderly) canteens and 1,303 elderly meal centers by the end of 2022. These canteens offer not only affordable meals but also convenience, making it easier for office workers to grab a nutritious dinner on their way home.

To attract a wider customer base and improve space efficiency, some community canteens have introduced new models such as buffets. In Beijing’s Shijingshan District, the Lugu Street community has implemented an “ideal + cloud kitchen” self-service model, which has not only benefited local residents but also attracted people from nearby commercial buildings due to its affordability.

Recognizing the value and benefits of community canteens, the Chinese government, in its “Three-Year Action Plan (2023-2025) for Comprehensively Promoting the Construction of a Quarter-of-a-Day City Convenience Living Circle,” has emphasized the development of community canteens and the establishment of a meal service network for the elderly.

The success of community canteens lies in the “government + market” mode of operation. Many community canteens receive subsidies from local government departments, which helps in their establishment and initial operations. However, these canteens remain market-oriented and are responsible for their own profits and losses. The affordable prices, combined with their efforts to expand the customer base and integrate into the community, contribute to their popularity.

While some community canteens are thriving, others face operational difficulties due to a limited customer base or low-quality food offerings. To ensure the success of community canteens, industry insiders recommend conducting preliminary research, analyzing data, and strategically locating canteens based on people’s flow, community structure, and price sensitivity. It is also important to establish clear public welfare attributes and entry thresholds to attract appropriate investment and avoid inefficient use of public funds.

In conclusion, community canteens have quietly become popular, benefiting public welfare and providing affordable and tasty meals to a diverse range of consumers. With the government’s support and continued efforts from operators, community canteens have the potential to maintain sustainable and healthy operations, truly integrating into the lives and cultures of the residents they serve.

