The Rise of Javier Milei: A Unifying Force for Argentines Seeking Drastic Change

Eccentric Economist Javier Milei Gains Popularity Among Diverse Base of Supporters in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – What do a butcher, a bicycle delivery man, a medical student from a wealthy family, and a young man born in one of the poorest neighborhoods of Buenos Aires have in common? The answer is their support for the enigmatic far-right economist Javier Milei.

Milei, who promises to turn Argentina around with dollarization, a tough stance against crime, and an end to traditional political privileges, emerged as the most popular candidate with 30% of the votes in the recent primaries that determined the candidates for the October general elections. As a result, he is now seen as the frontrunner for the presidency.

Similar to other disruptive leaders like Donald Trump in the United States and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, Milei has managed to attract followers from all walks of life – millionaires and those from impoverished backgrounds, formal and informal workers, young and old, residents of big cities and remote towns, and individuals with different ideological beliefs. Despite their differences, they all share a common desire for drastic political and economic change.

Mario Giménez, a 44-year-old butcher from the traditional Mataderos neighborhood in Buenos Aires, expressed his frustration with the declining purchasing power of his clients due to the country’s persistently high inflation. He stated, “Today, eating meat is a luxury, but a tremendous luxury. It’s hard to see an old man and tell him ‘this is not enough for you’.” Giménez, who used to support Peronism (the dominant political ideology in Argentina), has lost faith in its promises of social justice and voted for Milei instead.

Milei’s base of support extends beyond traditional allies of Peronism, reaching supporters of the ruling political coalition Together for Change. A survey conducted by the Observatory of Applied Social Psychology at the University of Buenos Aires revealed that 42.6% of those surveyed believed that Milei would be the future president, showing the breadth of his appeal.

The economist’s rise in popularity can be attributed to his effective use of social media and appearances on popular television programs. Sporting disheveled hair and a charismatic persona, Milei has captured the attention of the Argentine populace, particularly the younger generation. Belén Ragusa, a 20-year-old medical student, expressed her support for Milei’s plan to dollarize the economy, stating, “I feel that the peso is already dead. It will bring an end to inflation.”

Critics of Milei argue that dollarization is not a viable solution for Argentina, as the country lacks the necessary foreign currency reserves to replace the peso in circulation. They also question the feasibility of many of his proposed reforms without a political support structure. However, many of Milei’s followers have not examined the details of his proposals, instead emphasizing his intelligence, honesty, and economic expertise.

In addition to economic policies, Milei has also attracted attention for his rejection of gender policies that have dominated the public agenda in recent years. He has vowed to eliminate the Ministry for Women and repeal the law decriminalizing abortion, promising a more conservative social agenda.

In a diverse country like Argentina, Milei’s ability to unite such a broad base of supporters is notable. While some view him as the embodiment of their frustrations with traditional political leadership, others see him as the expression of a previously invisible political current that has been absent from the electoral landscape for decades.

As the October general elections approach, all eyes will be on Milei and his unconventional campaign. Will his promises of change resonate with the majority of voters, or will his lack of political experience prove to be a stumbling block? Only time will tell.

