(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The rising momentum of the epidemic in Guangzhou has been initially controlled, and Urumqi has advanced the epidemic prevention and control actions

China News Service, Beijing, October 20th. Comprehensive news: 807 new cases of local infection of new coronary pneumonia (confirmed + asymptomatic) were added in mainland China on the 19th.

The number of local infections in mainland China is increasing day by day, falling again

China‘s National Health Commission announced on the 20th that there were 211 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in mainland China on the 19th, including 47 imported cases and 164 local cases. There were 751 new asymptomatic infections, including 108 imported cases and 643 local cases. No new deaths were reported.

As of 24:00 on the 19th, there are 4,218 confirmed cases in mainland China, a total of 5,226 deaths, and a total of 256,726 confirmed cases. There are currently 623 confirmed cases imported from abroad, with a total of 25,217 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Official data showed that there were 807 new local infections in mainland China on the 19th, a decrease from the previous day (834 cases), affecting 28 provinces. Among them, 164 new local confirmed cases came from 18 provinces: 29 in Inner Mongolia, 26 in Guangdong, 25 in Shaanxi, 14 in Beijing, 12 in Shanxi, and 11 in Jiangsu.

On the same day, there were 643 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, distributed in 27 provinces. Among them, 10 provinces have newly added more than 20 cases: 121 in Xinjiang, 58 in Guangdong, 53 in Inner Mongolia, 50 in Shaanxi, 45 in Yunnan, 39 in Hunan, 38 in Sichuan, 30 in Hubei, 27 in Tianjin, and 21 in Zhejiang. example.

The rising trend of the epidemic in Guangzhou has been initially controlled, and there has been zero new social coverage in Shenzhen

On the 19th, Guangdong Province added 26 new local confirmed cases and 58 asymptomatic infections. The number of new local infections began to decline after nearly 100 cases (97 cases, 98 cases) for two consecutive days. The above-mentioned infected persons are still mainly from Guangzhou (6+44) and Shenzhen (10+5).

Guangzhou City announced on the 20th that on October 12, Huadu District, Guangzhou City found several cases of abnormal nucleic acid test results in sentinel monitoring and community screening of fever clinics, and the number of daily infections continued to increase. As of 24:00 on the 19th, a total of 238 cases of local infection have been reported in this epidemic. At present, 61 epidemic-related places have been investigated and controlled, and 460,000 people are at risk of epidemic.

According to reports, according to the results of epidemiological investigation and gene sequencing, the virus sequence of this outbreak in Guangzhou is completely consistent with the two cases from the province during the National Day. In the early stage of the epidemic, the community spread was fast and concealed, involving many public places, and the cluster infection was particularly prominent in closed places such as homes and Internet cafes. Experts judge that the epidemic is progressing rapidly, and the current upward trend has been initially curbed.

According to a report from Shenzhen, there were 15 new cases of local infections in the city, all of whom were observed in centralized isolation and home isolation, and there were zero new cases in society.

Beijing strengthens campus epidemic prevention and control, Hohhot closes some small supermarkets

Beijing announced on the 20th that there were 15 new cases of local infections in the city on the 19th, all of which were quarantined observers, and 3 asymptomatic infections were transferred to confirmed cases; from 0:00 to 15:00 on the 20th, Beijing added another local infection. 9 cases, of which 1 case was found in social screening. Since September 29, there have been new local infections in Beijing every day, mainly imported from outside Beijing and their associated personnel. Recently, there have been many cases of infection among school students.

Beijing officials said that schools are the focus of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to do a good job in campus epidemic prevention management, and urge school students, staff and service personnel to abide by various epidemic prevention regulations. Time report to school. In order to ensure the safety of schools and students, we encourage students, parents and co-residents to implement various epidemic prevention regulations, and insist on not having meals, gatherings, or going to crowded places.

Inner Mongolia added 29 local confirmed cases and 53 asymptomatic infections on the 19th. A total of more than 6,000 local infections have been reported in this outbreak, of which more than 80% were from Hohhot City.

Hohhot announced on the 20th that 9 new local confirmed cases and 34 asymptomatic infections were added in the city on the 19th. However, the epidemic is highly contagious, with fast transmission speed and hidden routes. The new cases show that there is a risk of transmission in small shops near some communities. In order to effectively block the source of infection, these small supermarkets are temporarily closed, and large-scale insurance suppliers are kept open. , to ensure that the basic life of residents is not affected.

Urumqi promotes epidemic prevention and control, Xi’an increases 34 cases of local infection

On the 19th, Xinjiang added 6 local confirmed cases and 121 asymptomatic infections, mainly from Urumqi City (4+72). As of 24:00 on the 19th, there were 323 confirmed cases and 3,415 asymptomatic infections in Xinjiang.

According to reports from Urumqi, the number of newly infected people in the city has continued to decline recently, and the epidemic situation has gradually stabilized, but there is still a risk of hidden transmission in the community. On the evening of the 19th, Xinjiang held a mobilization meeting for the epidemic prevention and control in Urumqi, calling for mobilizing all forces and concentrating all resources to push forward the offensive and resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

On the 19th, Shaanxi Province added 25 local confirmed cases and 50 asymptomatic infections, mainly from Xi’an and Hanzhong. Among them, there were 34 new local infections in Xi’an, a significant increase from the previous day (21 cases). Epidemiological information shows that many of the newly infected people in Xi’an were found in community screening, suggesting that the risk of social transmission of the epidemic is high.

Xi’an city officials said on the 20th that Xi’an will not implement a city-wide silence, but after scientific research and judgment by experts, some risky areas will be managed in accordance with the relevant requirements of high and medium risk areas. At present, Xi’an City has efficiently organized the flow adjustment, accelerated social screening, various control and safeguard measures are timely and effective, and the situation of epidemic prevention and control has continued to improve.

According to the official introduction of Hanzhong City, on October 14, a local epidemic occurred in Chenggu County of the city. The number of local infections has increased in the past two days, and the risk of epidemic transmission is high. After the outbreak, Chenggu County has implemented traffic control for the first time to reduce the risk of the epidemic spreading to the surrounding area. (Finish)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.