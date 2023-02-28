The condominium reform has introduced the condominium discipline art. 71-quater disp. to. cc which established the following:

For disputes concerning condominiums, pursuant to article 5, paragraph 1, of the legislative decree of 4 March 2010, n. 28, means those deriving from the violation or incorrect application of the provisions of book III, title VII, chapter II, of the code and of articles 61 to 72 of the present provisions for the implementation of the code.

The request for mediation must be presented, under penalty of inadmissibility, to a mediation body located in the district of the court in which the condominium is located.

The director is entitled to participate in the procedure, subject to a shareholders’ resolution to be taken with the majority referred to in article 1136 of the civil code, second paragraph.

If the terms of appearance before the mediator do not allow for the resolution referred to in the third paragraph to be taken, the mediator provides, upon request of the condominium, a suitable extension of the first appearance.

The mediation proposal must be approved by the assembly with the majority referred to in article 1136 of the civil code, second paragraph. If the aforesaid majority is not reached, the proposal must be considered not accepted.

The mediator sets the deadline for the conciliation proposal referred to in article 11 of the legislative decree 4 March 2010, n. 28, taking into account the need for the director to obtain the shareholders’ resolution.

With the recent reform of the civil process (D.lgs 149/2022), the legislator has ordered the repeal of paragraphs 2, 4, 5 and 6 of the current article 71-quater disp. att. cc maintaining only paragraph 1 in force which defines the scope of applicability of the condition of admissibility in condominium matters e amending paragraph 3 with reference to article 5-ter.

The third paragraph was instead modified as follows: the administrator is entitled to participate in the procedure according to the provisions of article 5-ter of Legislative Decree no. 28/2010.

The provisions previously in force apply to the proceedings pending as of 30 June 2023, while the provisions of the same Legislative Decree no. 149/2022 they were to take effect from 30 June 2023 and apply to proceedings initiated after that date.

However, a serious problem has arisen.

With the Budget law (law 197/2022), the legislator brought forward, albeit partially, the entry into force of the reform.

This led to the following situation: the amendments to article 71-quater entered into force early, the new article 5-ter (which substantially replaces the current regulation) but no (operative only from 30 June 2023).

Article 37 of Legislative Decree February 24, 2023, n. 13 (PNRR decree) it fixed the problem “aligning” the deadlines.

So at present the situation is as follows: