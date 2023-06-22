The risks of primitive pragmatism

For some time now, research in the area of ​​Social Psychology has been showing pragmatism and what has been called “transactional utilitarianism” as one of the most outstanding and behaviorally salient characteristics among many Venezuelans.

When we talk about “pragmatism”, the first reference is to the philosophical school of the same name created in the United States and England at the end of the 19th century, under the guidance of thinkers such as William James and John Dewey, according to which the only true thing is that it works. From a positive point of view, this pragmatic current of thought has exerted a notable influence on modern society, emphasizing the importance of finding utility and “practical meaning” in knowledge, and putting it at the service of transforming things. . The usual pragmatism found in many Venezuelans has, in fact, many advantages that we could discuss in another article. However, and speaking specifically of the political field, a bad or inadequate understanding of pragmatism such as that which has been observed today in some sectors can end up generating prejudice, inaction and paralysis.

A mistaken or primitive political pragmatism means that only the most obvious or rapid results of actions are observed, to the detriment of more far-reaching and important consequences, although not as visible and immediate. Likewise, a misuse of political pragmatism causes all those consequences that do not fit with the initial prejudices of the person to be discarded, which precisely represents the denial of what is proposed by philosophical pragmatism.

A person with primitive pragmatism needs to know with certainty the immediate consequences of their actions, because otherwise they are inhibited from carrying them out. Thus, for example, a baseball player imprisoned in primitive pragmatism would be a resounding failure, because since he never knows what pitch the pitcher is going to throw at him, he decides not to hit. It’s as if he were saying, “Until I know or am sure what the pitcher is going to throw at me, then I don’t hit.” The same would happen with a primitively pragmatic student, who decides not to study for the exam because he doesn’t know what the questions will be. It is as if he were saying: “How and why am I going to study topic 11, if I am not sure that they are going to ask it?”. Both, baseball player and student, are doomed to failure as a result of the inaction generated by his primitive and immature pragmatism.

The successful ballplayer is one who prepares and trains so that when the time comes to hit, he can do it well no matter what pitch he has to face. The intelligent student is the one who studies and prepares himself to the best of his ability, precisely because he does not know what they are going to ask him, but he has to be ready to face whatever comes with success and advantage. In the same way, our job as Venezuelans in these times of decline and uncertainty is to be prepared, precisely because the only thing we know is that we will have to fight, although without the clarity of what kind of fight or situations to face await us.

Many people are anguished because they do not know what is going to happen in Venezuela. This uncertainty and lack of clarity about what is coming our way, far from leading us to inaction and paralysis, should move us to reinforce the popular organization in all corners of the country. It is time to accompany the sectoral struggles of those who are fighting for their dignity and rights, even though media censorship does not make them visible: health and university workers, unions and unions, students and educators, retirees , workers in the informal economy, workers, unemployed and persecuted.

It is also the moment to decide strongly and as a priority to take advantage of the electoral campaign of the primary to repoliticize the country and advance in its articulation and organization. And, finally, to insist on strengthening grassroots social organizations and on not abandoning the democratic strategy – the only one that works – and which includes voting as one of its most effective tactics. So that? some will say The answer is simple: precisely so that things happen. In a country where -as we have warned on other occasions- real times run faster than constitutional times, we must be prepared. All democratic solutions are feasible, but only when there is a strong and organized majority that makes them possible.

The task these days is to organize a social fabric that is so effective, strong and heterogeneous that it can enable and make possible an escape valve that allows, when necessary and possible, a democratic solution to the crisis of pain and indigence. The rest is -again- only pragmatic primitivism. How to decide not to bat or study.

@angeloropeza182

