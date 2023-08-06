The RiVa Project selects 8 experts in strategic human resource management

Il Project RiVa – The strategic management of human resources to create public valuerecently entrusted to Formez by the Department of Public Administration as part of the PNRR “Sub-Reform 2.3.1 Reform of the PA labor market”, intends identify a unitary and integrated methodology for managing human resources in a strategic keybased on skills models, also in order to favor the evolution of the labor market and career development in the public administration.

In this framework, Formez selects 8 experts to be engaged in the implementation of the Project activities.

I 4 alerts (n. 0253/2023, 0254/2023, 0255/2023, 0256/2023) for the selection of 8 resources with different levels of seniority can be consulted in the dedicated section of the site

Applications must be submitted peremptorily from 04/08/2023 to 01/09/2023, exclusively via the web, using the electronic formats available in the public area of ​​the company website under the heading “WORK WITH US”.

