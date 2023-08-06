Home » The RiVa Project selects 8 experts in strategic human resource management
News

The RiVa Project selects 8 experts in strategic human resource management

by admin

Il Project RiVa – The strategic management of human resources to create public valuerecently entrusted to Formez by the Department of Public Administration as part of the PNRR “Sub-Reform 2.3.1 Reform of the PA labor market”, intends identify a unitary and integrated methodology for managing human resources in a strategic keybased on skills models, also in order to favor the evolution of the labor market and career development in the public administration.

In this framework, Formez selects 8 experts to be engaged in the implementation of the Project activities.

I 4 alerts (n. 0253/2023, 0254/2023, 0255/2023, 0256/2023) for the selection of 8 resources with different levels of seniority can be consulted in the dedicated section of the site

Applications must be submitted peremptorily from 04/08/2023 to 01/09/2023, exclusively via the web, using the electronic formats available in the public area of ​​the company website under the heading “WORK WITH US”.

See also  Red tourism in the first half of the year increased by more than 2 times

You may also like

El Salvador guarantees commercial flow during the August...

New runway at Nuquí airport inaugurated

Cybersecurity Insurance to reach $33.4 billion by 2028

Four goals in four games marks the start...

Scientific Measures: Flood Storage and Detention Areas in...

Scandal for alleged parallel payrolls in the Bogotá...

from 1 October the “anti-inflation quarter” will start...

Guano present in the world breastfeeding week 2023

Russian Su-30 Fighter Intercepts American MQ-9A Reaper Spy...

A bittersweet taste left the classic coastal between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy