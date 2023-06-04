The River Plate match is suspended after a fan fell from the stands

In the River Plate match against Defensa y Justicia, a fan fell from the stands suffering a very serious head injury, which caused his death. Fact that was immediately put in charge of the authorities and the meeting between the teams was suspended.

The news of the death of the fan quickly reached the dressing rooms of the players of the match. This traumatic event occurred in the first 15 minutes of the game. At first the match was followed and the fan was treated by doctors; however, After 25 minutes the news reached Rapallini and he declared the game suspended. There the River players approached the stands, greeted the fans and entered the changing rooms.

The owner of the SAME (City Emergency Medical Care System), Alberto Crescenti, He stated that the internal part of the stadium is covered by a private emergency system.

The director was in charge of making the fan’s descent public “SAME covers the sidewalk of the stadiumHowever, we were summoned and with the information we had, the Pirovano Hospital ambulance was told to enter the stadium. There they confirmed the death of a man whose age we still don’t know,” Crescenti said.

Besides, It was explained that the victim suffered “very serious head trauma” and died instantly. “It was a fall from more than 15 meters high,” Crescenti explained about the incident in the game.

However, The reactions to the calls to 911 were quick, personnel from the 13A Neighborhood Commissioner arrived at the stadium and started the corresponding process.

In addition, Crescenti stated what will be the steps he will take regarding the death of the victim “De la carpa goes to the judicial morgue to determine if he died in the fall. For that, an autopsy is done, to see if he has a previous injury or if he does not have it, ”he said.

River Plate’s statement on the death of the fan

“The Football Safety Committee and Club Atlético River Plate regret to inform that, in this afternoon’s match against Defense and Justice, a sympathizer jumped into the void from the Sívori Alta tribune and died instantly. The medical service immediately arrived at the area of ​​the incident, as did the police and various security agencies,” read in the statement.

Being so, the match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia will end before the weekend of Sunday, July 30, date on which it is scheduled for the dispute of both teams for the title.