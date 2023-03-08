Tachina has an excellent climate, friendly people, and notable urban, tourist, and commercial growth.

(Emeralds). According to data from INEC 2015, Tachina has a population of more than 4,300 inhabitants, 11 neighborhoods and 7 precincts. Located north of Esmeraldas It has a gastronomic, commercial and cultural diversity.

Based on data from the Ecuadorian Institute of Astrology and Geography, Tachina comes from the toponymic name that is defined as: TA which means to possess and CHINA which refers to bees, for this reason TACHINA is defined as: the “River that has many bees” name from the Kingdom of Quito.

A parish with easy access, both for the Troncal del Pacífico and Transversal del Norte, as well as by air. Its tropical climate most of the year makes it a parish of eternal summer. Located 5 minutes from the capital of Esmeraldas.

Gastronomic, tourist and cultural diversity. an inevitable point to visit on your vacation.