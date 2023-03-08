Home News The river that has many bees – Diario La Hora
The river that has many bees

The river that has many bees

Tachina has an excellent climate, friendly people, and notable urban, tourist, and commercial growth.

(Emeralds). According to data from INEC 2015, Tachina has a population of more than 4,300 inhabitants, 11 neighborhoods and 7 precincts. Located north of Esmeraldas It has a gastronomic, commercial and cultural diversity.

Based on data from the Ecuadorian Institute of Astrology and Geography, Tachina comes from the toponymic name that is defined as: TA which means to possess and CHINA which refers to bees, for this reason TACHINA is defined as: the “River that has many bees” name from the Kingdom of Quito.

A parish with easy access, both for the Troncal del Pacífico and Transversal del Norte, as well as by air. Its tropical climate most of the year makes it a parish of eternal summer. Located 5 minutes from the capital of Esmeraldas.

Gastronomic, tourist and cultural diversity. an inevitable point to visit on your vacation.

