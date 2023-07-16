the road to business success

Fernando Garzon

Electronic commerce stopped being an emerging trend to become a habit in Colombia. According to figures from the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce, during the first quarter of this year there was a 24.1% increase in sales registered through these channels, compared to the same period in 2022.

Faced with this reality, in order to achieve and support the growth of electronic commerce in the coming years, it is increasingly necessary to have a robust infrastructure that provides not only Internet access anywhere in the world through mobile devices, but also digital payment platforms that allow users to choose the most convenient method according to their preferences and conditions.

Talking about the development of electronic commerce is referring to the consequent evolution of payment methods. The success of digital markets lies in the offer that businesses offer so that their customers pay for their products and services in an easy and safe way.

Today, businesses must adapt to scenarios in which a large part of the population has at least one financial service. This is the case of Colombia, a country where the rates of access to banking services continue to rise.

financial inclusion

According to the most recent issue of the Financial Inclusion Report, close to 92% of adults have at least one financial product. According to the analysis, in the country there are about 46 million credit cards, from which a large percentage of purchases are made on digital platforms.

Entrepreneur TEC met Líquido, a company that builds financial infrastructures that companies can use to successfully launch their products to the market. It is a solution that can be used by start-ups up to large global companies.

Technology has allowed the emergence of increasingly intuitive and accessible payment solutions that businesses can offer their customers, so that they do not abandon the purchase at the last moment.

This company offers businesses the possibility of increasing their sales and growing their business through the integration of a payment gateway, which not only expands the payment options, but also guarantees transaction security, since it uses protocols advanced security measures, such as end-to-end encryption, to protect financial and personal information during transactions.

It makes it possible to improve something that is increasingly key to the growth of a business, such as the shopping experience, since it optimizes the payment process and minimizes the obstacles that could lead to abandoning the transaction. Through its wide range of strategies, such as the diversity of payment options, the execution of multiple payment attempts with different acquirers, and the interconnectivity with platforms such as WhatsApp that allows the sending of messages with reminders about abandoned carts and status notifications. of orders.

