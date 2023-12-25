The road to dictatorship

El Salvador on the Brink of Dictatorship: A Five-Year Journey

As El Salvador approaches the end of President Nayib Bukele’s term, concerns are growing over the country’s democratic future. The Salvadoran news outlet El Faro has highlighted the steady erosion of democratic institutions and the accumulation of power in the hands of Bukele and his allies.

According to El Faro, the impending dictatorship has been a gradual process that has unfolded over nearly five years. It implicates corrupt politicians, complicit officials, and a business community that has either been cowardly or opportunistic. The weakened opposition and the leadership of a family clan obsessed with maintaining power have also played a role in the country’s current political predicament.

The publication warns that if Bukele is re-elected in the upcoming 2024 elections, it would mark the final step in stripping away the last vestige of democratic protection that initially brought him to power in 2019. The opposition, which is struggling against harassment and financial challenges, predicts that Bukele will secure a majority of votes in the upcoming elections, but El Faro emphasizes that the majority vote does not define a true democracy.

In response to the seriousness of the current political climate, El Faro has decided to forgo its usual end-of-year special edition and instead presents a comprehensive compilation of its past publications that shed light on the steady dismantling of democracy in El Salvador. The compilation covers four areas of coverage: corruption, gangs, human rights, and political milestones. These categories document the journey through almost five years of democratic erosion and provide essential context for understanding the country’s slide towards authoritarianism.

As El Salvador stands at a critical juncture, the warnings from El Faro are a sobering reminder of the fragility of democratic norms and the need to safeguard them against the encroachment of concentrated power. With the fate of El Salvador’s democracy hanging in the balance, the forthcoming elections in 2024 will undoubtedly be a crucial moment for the country and its democratic future.

Share this: Facebook

X

