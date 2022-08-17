After years of sacrifices to introduce hippotherapy, the stables will host a three-day event with athletes from all over Italy

BAIRO

After years of commitment, sacrifices, passion and many projects dedicated to social issues – always and in any case with the horse at the center of every idea – the sports association La Rolanda Quarter Horses – unexpectedly received a recognition of great importance: the riding strongly desired by the Brassea family of Castellamonte was chosen by the Italian Paralympic Sports Federation of relational intellectuals as the venue for the national championships. This means three things. In the first place: the work carried out by the staff of Rolanda in recent years (in which it has combined the traditional recreational and competitive activities typical of a riding school with the practice of hippotherapy with highly specialized staff of the Rubens association) was selected and chosen to national level and therefore represents a flagship for the Canavese area.

Two: athletes with disabilities from all over Italy will arrive in Bairo: Calabria, Campania, Sardinia, Tuscany, Emilia, Trentino, Lombardy and Veneto have already registered their standard bearers and all this represents a prestigious business card for our territory since the kermesse, scheduled from 8 to 11 September, the journalistic troupes of Rai, Mediaset, La 7 and Sky are expected.

Third: for the first time in Piedmont it will be possible to attend competitive tests where the protagonists are girls and boys, girls and boys, men and women with marked cognitive and intellectual disabilities: a large family of people who without the work and sacrifice of parents , associations, doctors and volunteers would be forced to stay on the sidelines of sport.

“We are happy and ready to work hard to prepare for this national profile appointment that we will organize together with the federation – Luca Brassea and Lucia Bergero say in unison – aware of the amount of work to be done but also of the gigantic satisfaction that all this will give us” .

There is also an economic and tourist driving force: delegations ranging from ten to thirty people are arriving and the hotels, bed and breakfasts and hotels with rooms in Alto Canavese and Eporediese have already been alerted.

«We are pleasantly surprised by the gigantic hand that the sponsors are giving us – say Luca and Lucia – we have reached one hundred: from the small village shop to large-scale distribution brands, from activities related to the world of horse riding to car dealerships. Everyone wants to make a contribution to the success of the event. Honestly, we are amazed by so much enthusiasm ».

The national technical referent of Fisdir equitation is Luciano De Santis, the show director is the role of Luca Brassea, Lucia Bergero the veterinarian of the event, Caterina Zunino the speaker, Edoardo Biamino the farrier, the person in charge of assigning the horses is Sara Belloro, the president of the jury Silvia Politi and the jury will be Salvatore Ferlazzo and Sara Crosetti. The security and medical service is also ensured with the Castellamonte Red Cross.

The program runs from 8 September with the arrival of the athletes and their respective technical staff until 11 September when the final event with the awards ceremony is scheduled at 12.30.

In the meantime, work has already begun at Rolanda also because hosting an event of this stature requires a prolonged and concrete commitment.

La Rolanda is a historic farmhouse transformed into a riding school by the passion of a local entrepreneur in the field of quality catering, Gianfranco Brassea. It has become a point of reference at a national level both for the competitive results of its athletes and for the activities related to people with disabilities that it regularly hosts and follows with professional instructors such as Verena Caratti and Marica Materazzo of the Rubens association.

The aim, for everyone, is to offer concrete help to people with disabilities to overcome psychophysical obstacles and give moments of serenity, cutting-edge educational techniques to make children learn respect for animals and the right approach with them. This, for example, is the mission of the association, Rubens onlus very active throughout the Canavese area and closely linked to social policies and charitable initiatives promoted by the Lions club. –

© breaking latest news