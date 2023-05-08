The role of a protein as a prognostic marker in pancreatic cancer is identified





An international team led by the Príncipe Felipe Research Center (CIPF) in Valencia (eastern Spain) identified the HAPLN1 gene as a prognostic marker in pancreatic cancer, which opens up new avenues for treatment.

The investigation, led by Juan Rodríguez Vita and Francesca De Angelis Rigotti, discovered that the HAPLN1 protein enhances peritoneal metastasis in pancreatic cancer, the most lethal with a 5-year survival rate of only 12%.

During progression, this cancer frequently evolves with metastases in the peritoneum, a very severe complication that usually leads to resistance to therapies and other complications that greatly reduce the quality of life of patients.

This study shows that a greater presence of the HAPLN1 protein in tumors could predict those patients with a greater predisposition to suffer from this type of metastasis, which opens new avenues in the study of treatments and strategies to block it and, with it, to reduce peritoneal carcinomatosis.

These results can have a significant impact on the diagnosis and follow-up of patients with pancreatic cancer, since the expression of HAPLN1 could be used to identify patients who need more exhaustive follow-up or even different treatments, according to the CIPF.

The study also shows that the presence of the HAPLN1 protein increases the versatility of tumor cells, favoring metastasis, the process by which tumor cells escape primary (initial) tumors and generate tumors in other organs. This versatility facilitates metastasis because tumor cells can adapt to new environments different from the primary tumor.

In addition, the researchers observed that these effects are mediated, in part, by tumor necrosis factor (TNFα), which opens the door to exploring drugs that have previously been used to block said factor.

The next step will also be to study the role of HAPLN1 in other abdominal cancers such as ovarian cancer, in which the group has extensive experience.

It is a study that includes patient samples, which increases the validity of the results and also explores the molecular mechanisms, which makes it possible to establish a cause-effect phenomenon in the results, according to Juan Rodríguez Vita.

For her part, Francesca de Angelis pointed out that the study confirms that such a small change in the extracellular matrix can greatly increase malignancy.

The multicenter study was carried out in collaboration with Andreas Trumpp and Elisa Donato, from the German Cancer Research Center; Andreas Fischer, from the University of Göttingen; Carolina Mogler, Technical University Munich, and Elisa Espinet, from the University of Barcelona, ​​who has carried out the genetic analysis of samples from patients with pancreatic cancer. EFE