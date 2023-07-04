Rural revitalization relies on the “party building +” in the village to bring these changes to the common people

After winning the battle against poverty, the focus of the “three rural” work has historically shifted to comprehensively promote rural revitalization. Building and strengthening rural grassroots party organizations has become a key part of doing this well. Whether it is to develop industries, lead everyone to live a good life, or strengthen and improve rural governance, and maintain the harmony and stability of rural society, it is necessary for rural grassroots party organizations to play the role of fighting fortress, lead by party building, and draw a new blueprint for rural revitalization.

Rural villages often face various challenges and conflicts, and resolving these issues promptly is crucial for the overall development and progress of the community. Fengqiao Village, located in Sanyuan Town, Lu’an City, Anhui Province, recently encountered a conflict between villagers regarding the use of water. Shen Mingfa, a fish pond contractor, wanted to prevent water from the neighboring rice fields from pouring into his fish ponds, as it could potentially harm the fish due to the use of pesticides. On the other hand, Zhang Minyong, a large farmer, wanted to store water in the fish ponds for future drought seasons. With neither party willing to compromise, tensions grew.

In order to resolve the conflict, the secretary of the village party branch organized mediators to intervene. This exemplifies the “party building + governance” model that Fengqiao Village has been implementing. The village has formed a party member think tank and conflict mediation team comprising experienced party members and village leaders. The purpose is to quickly address the urgent concerns of the masses and resolve disputes at an early stage.

After assessing the situation on-site, the group returned to the village committee to find a solution. Understanding the concerns of Zhang Minyong regarding water availability during drought seasons, the secretary emphasized the importance of drought resistance over farming. Culvert pipes were successfully laid to redirect water flow, relieving the worries of Shen Mingfa.

In the past, villages like Fengqiao Village faced difficulties in resolving conflicts and lacked the trust of the villagers. However, Lu’an City in Anhui Province has been exploring a new model of rural governance, led by party building. Villagers have been encouraged to approach the village branch as their first contact when encountering problems. Village cadres respond promptly to address issues and resolve tensions at the source. Through this approach, problems that cannot be resolved at the village level are escalated to higher authorities, ensuring effective governance.

To supplement regular visits, Fengqiao Village also utilizes new technologies. Villagers can use the “Nothing” Finding Secretary App to directly upload appeals or call the secretary’s hotline. For elderly residents, the village has installed “one-key pagers” in their homes, providing a simple way to communicate satisfaction or dissatisfaction with the solutions provided.

In nearby Qiaoyuan Village, the majority of arable land has been transferred and operated, resulting in increased conflicts and tensions. To tackle these issues, Qiaoyuan Village focuses on developing industries to promote employment opportunities. The village has built Diaogua bases and ephedra chicken breeding bases, providing job opportunities for the local residents. Additionally, the village offers free training programs for positions that require specific skills. This approach has helped villagers like Guan Changling and his wife find jobs near their homes.

For individuals who are capable but unwilling to work, Qiaoyuan Village actively seeks employment opportunities for them. Villager Yao Liangkui, who was reluctant to work, was identified as having a special skill – performing shadow puppetry. By incorporating this skill into cultural activities and events, Yao Liangkui now earns money doing what he loves.

The key to successful rural revitalization lies in the effectiveness of grassroots party organizations. These organizations play a vital role in driving industrial development, resolving conflicts, and improving the overall quality of life for rural communities. Siyinba Village, known as the small crested ibises village, has seen the settlement of dozens of crested ibises in the past decade. The village’s success in attracting these endangered birds is a testament to the efforts of the local grassroots party organizations.

Through the implementation of effective party building strategies and inclusive governance models, rural villages like Fengqiao and Qiaoyuan are making progress in addressing conflicts, promoting employment, and improving the overall well-being of their residents. The development and success of these villages serve as examples for other rural communities to follow in their footsteps and achieve sustainable rural revitalization.

