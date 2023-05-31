The role of the European Union in supporting public sector reforms

The Reform Technical Support Tool (IST), created by the European Commission’s DG REFORM for Member State Public AdministrationsI provides Member States with tailor-made technical expertise to design and implement reforms. National, regional or local authorities of a Member State can send requests for support by 31 October each year.

Over the last twenty years, the role of the European Union in public sector reforms has been increasingly explicit, to the point of providing direct support for the improvement of public administration and public services in the Member States. An evolution that has led to the configuration of one new EU policy to support public administration reform.

In the current context of perma-crisisOn the other hand, the European Union and its member states are called to face multiple challenges that require a coordinated response both at European and national level. As effectively highlighted by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, if investments are the fuel for growth, reforms are the engine.

The opinion of European citizens on the reforms

European public opinion, in turn, is aware of the EU’s role in supporting public sector reforms. According to the Flash Survey Understanding Europeans’ views on reform needsconducted by Eurobarometer in April 2023, in fact, Europeans appreciate that the EU provides Member States with expertise and help in designing and implementing reforms in a wide range of policy areas:

il 42 % of Europeans believe that the EU could promote it exchange of good practices between member states;

of Europeans believe that between member states; il 42 % he confirms the importance of EU support to Member States in crisis management such as pandemics, natural disasters or conflicts;

he confirms such as pandemics, natural disasters or conflicts; il 34 % believes that the EU could make knowledge and expertise available to Member States in the planning and implementation of reforms;

believes that the in the planning and implementation of reforms; for 34% of the Europeans the EU could financially support the reforms of the Member States;

of the Europeans of the Member States; il 31 % believes that the EU could help improve public administration skills and competences of the member states.

About a third of those interviewed, then, believes that to strengthen trust in the public administration they would serve more qualified civil servants, more communication and simplified interactions. Almost half of Europeans believe that public administration should be closer to the people through the use of different communication channels direct and it should provide clearer information on procedures and services. Europeans have also asked more digital services (31 %) e simpler e-government services to use (35 %).

The 2024 Technical Support Tool

The reflection promoted on 12 May also developed around these data from the third annual conference of the Technical Support Instrument for Reforms (TSI), created by DG REFORM of the European Commission for Public Administrations of the Member States.

The IST provides Member States with tailored technical expertise to design and implement reforms. National, regional or local authorities of a Member State can send requests for support by 31 October each year. The Commission assesses them and discusses the country’s needs and options to support the reforms with the national coordinating authorities. The IST provides a unique combination of expertise, thanks to the cooperation between the European Commission, the administrations of the Member State concerned, other international organizations such as the OECD and the private sector.

The May 12 conference marked the official launch of the IST for 2024aimed at supporting a public administration fit for the future and adaptable to change.

In 2024 the IST will continue to support the requests for assistance from national administrations, will strengthen collaboration between Member States through specific multi-country and multi-regional projectsand will continue in support at regional and local levels of public administrations.

Also scheduled for June is the launch of an informal platform to encourage the creation of multi-country and multi-region partnerships, collect local needs and build partnerships and shared project proposals around common needs. The organization of horizontal meetings between administrations interested in specific issues is also planned.

Finally, through projects Flaghship, DG REFORM has identified the topics it considers strategic for 2024. The use of Flagships has proven to be very effective over the years and, since the launch of the IST programme, more than 200 projects have been included in the Flagships. There are 13 Flagships promoted in 2024 and they concern, in addition to the programme PACE (Public Administration Cooperation Exchange), which promotes the exchange of civil servants and knowledge between European public administrations, the following topics: