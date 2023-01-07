At 5 on Saturday the firefighters intervened in via Crosera in Loria for the fire of a house. The flames particularly affected the roof, no one was injured. The firefighters, after the alarm raised by the neighbors, rushed from Castelfranco and Treviso with a fire engine, two tankers, the ladder truck and nine operators and began the extinguishing operations, managing to limit the flames, preventing the fire from spreading spread throughout the house.

The damage mainly concerned the roof and the ventilated wood. Luckily no one was at home at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the firefighters.