The round table on the state of siege will give a concerted orientation to pacify Ituri and North Kivu, according to Felix Tshisekedi

“The round table on the state of siege will allow a concerted orientation with a view to definitively pacifying the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu”, said Monday, August 14 in Kinshasa, President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi. He said this on the occasion of the launch of the work of the round table on the state of siege in force in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

“I am aware that this regime, intended as exceptional by the settlor, is not intended to last forever. I ask you to please take the true measure of the situation, while appealing to the high sense of your responsibility, because the survival of the whole nation is at stake”, recommended Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi.

He urged the participants to devote these three days to the development of an in-depth reflection on the state of siege and its current governance.

“I had activated this constitutional mechanism with the commitment and determination to stem serious threats and to secure the populations and their property, with the sole aim of restoring a lasting peace”recalled the Head of State in his speech.

At the People’s Palace, civil governors on leave, a sample of provincial and national deputies, senators, presidents of provincial assemblies, members of the Government, among others, participate in these meetings.

They will reflect for three days on the strengths, weaknesses, and other contours of the state of siege with a view to clarifying and guiding the decision of the President of the Republic on its maintenance, its requalification or its pure and complete lifting. simple.

The Head of State also appealed to armed groups to lay down their arms and join the PDDRCS program:

“I would like to reassure the Nation that the Government of the Republic is committed in good faith to offer a last chance for a peaceful exit to the rebel groups still present on the national territory through the PDDRC-S program”.

